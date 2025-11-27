Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana cautions Masandawana to maintain a 'sober-minded approach' ahead of CAF Champions League clash against Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger
WATCH: Hlompho Kekana weighs in on Sundowns’ Alger challenge ahead
Mamelodi Sundowns have managed to win it all in the Premier Soccer League over the years, despite their unconvincing form in the 2025/26 campaign. Yet the pursuit of adding another star has remained their most pressing objective, season after season.
Even though Mamelodi Sundowns started their campaign well with a 3–1 victory over FC Saint Eloi Lupopo in their group-stage opener, the Algerian side fell short, suffering a 2–1 defeat at the hands of Al Hilal. Both teams now have plenty to play for, with much at stake. Sundowns cannot afford to drop points away from home, while Alger will be desperate to redeem themselves — especially in front of their home supporters.
The former Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana weighed in on the highly anticipated clash, noting how their ex-coach understands the club better than most. Despite that advantage for the hosts, he remained confident that the Chloorkop side has what it takes to inflict more pain on the Algerian outfit.
'sober-minded approach' will play a vital role in guiding the team through the challenge
Kekana, speaking on the Mamelodi Sundowns Pitchside Podcast, explained that the team close to his heart will need to remain grounded to overcome the task at hand.
“It’s going to be that game where you play against someone who knows you very well. This guy spent about seven years here,” said Kekana as per FarPost
“That’s so many years, I’m sure he knows what’s coming without even watching videos of previous matches. Of course, it needs players to be sober-minded in this approach to know that you are playing against somebody who knows you so much that you don’t have to hide your emotions.
“You can’t hide your facial expression or anything from that person. So, the preparations for this match, as a former player, I would easily say let’s go and play 90 minutes.”
“As a fan now, we are going to win against this guy because we know him very well. We know the team that he is coaching. I don’t think they are on our level. That’s me as a fan,” he continued.
“But as a former footballer, I know what it means to play that Champions League match. You have to be sober in your approach.
“This is an away match, and you have to make sure that you play within the principles of the team, of course. You cannot be naive, unfortunately.”
No avengers game as Mokwena targets a fair challenge
While many expect Mokwena to try and prove himself to his former club, the coach from Soweto remained professional. Speaking on the African Five-a-Side Podcast, he explained that there are no ulterior motives — just a valuable opportunity for his team to go shoulder-to-shoulder with a side that boasts an impressive record.
“What happens in life, fortunately or unfortunately, is that God sees everything, and I’ll leave it there,” Soccer Laduma reported.
“When you inflict pain on people, and this is my own perspective onto myself because I make mistakes and hurt people too, it has a way of coming back.
“You are not God to be able to be responsible for inflicting revenge, or avenging the pain that has been inflicted on you, so I don’t have this outlook within me.
“Football is football, and there’s a reason why we have to play Sundowns, and it’s from a football context, a great opportunity for the club. It’s a great opportunity for the players to test themselves against a team that was at the (FIFA) Club World Cup, a team that was in the final of the Champions League, and that is how I look at it.”
“I’m the least important person at a football club. The coach is the least important person at a football club. Some coaches believe they are more important, but my opinion is that I’m the least important; the game belongs to the players,” he concluded.
What comes next?
Sundowns will be back home to face Swallows FC as they aim to improve their domestic form and defend the league title, which increasingly looks under threat, with the Soweto rivals mounting a challenge that could see the season go down to the wire.
Meanwhile, they are also looking forward to welcoming the club captain, Themba Zwane, in his much-anticipated return to the pitch.