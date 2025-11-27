Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana cautions Masandawana to maintain a 'sober-minded approach' ahead of CAF Champions League clash against Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger

Kekana, speaking on the Mamelodi Sundowns Pitchside Podcast, explained that the team close to his heart will need to remain grounded to overcome the task at hand.

“It’s going to be that game where you play against someone who knows you very well. This guy spent about seven years here,” said Kekana as per FarPost

“That’s so many years, I’m sure he knows what’s coming without even watching videos of previous matches. Of course, it needs players to be sober-minded in this approach to know that you are playing against somebody who knows you so much that you don’t have to hide your emotions.

“You can’t hide your facial expression or anything from that person. So, the preparations for this match, as a former player, I would easily say let’s go and play 90 minutes.”

“As a fan now, we are going to win against this guy because we know him very well. We know the team that he is coaching. I don’t think they are on our level. That’s me as a fan,” he continued.

“But as a former footballer, I know what it means to play that Champions League match. You have to be sober in your approach.

“This is an away match, and you have to make sure that you play within the principles of the team, of course. You cannot be naive, unfortunately.”