Mbappé: I am the best in the world, and I score more than Raphinha and Dembélé

Faced with criticism of his defensive work, and asked whether he and Vinicius Junior needed to press more given that the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha do so more than the pair of them, Mbappe fired back with sarcasm before turning serious.

He said: "If I wanted to answer stupidly, I would tell you that I score more goals than the players you mentioned, and therefore they need to score more to be like me."

"Every player has his own different characteristics," he added.

Then came the honest answer. "But I am intelligent, so I will tell you that I need to improve. However, I don't like comparisons, because I do many things that others don't do," the French star explained.

Mbappe kept going on the defensive question: "We all need to improve, and this is natural for any player. Everyone is different, and we must do things intelligently. I don't like comparisons, as it is an endless debate. We all need to develop in this respect, as well as when in possession of the ball. This is the nature of life within a team at the highest level."

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