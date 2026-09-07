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Ahmed Abdelhamid

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Mbappé: I am the best in the world, and I score more than Raphinha and Dembélé

Real Madrid vs Inter
Real Madrid
Inter
Champions League
K. Mbappe
J. Mourinho
O. Dembele
Raphinha
France vs Spain
France
Spain
World Cup
Spain
Italy
France
Portugal
Brazil
US

Strong statements from the French star

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé faced the media ahead of the Champions League clash with Inter. He discussed the team's preparations for the eagerly awaited match, along with a number of personal matters, chief among them his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or, his relationship with teammate Vinícius Júnior, and working under Portuguese coach José Mourinho.

This is Mbappé's third Champions League campaign in a Real Madrid shirt. He is desperate to lead the team to the one title he has yet to win in his career.

  • The Bernabéu, an added incentive

    Mbappé said of the clash with Inter and his condition before the match: "We are extremely happy to be back playing a match in the Champions League. We play with passion and determination, and the Santiago Bernabéu stadium provides an added incentive.

    He added: "It will be a difficult match, but it's the Champions League, and that's why we feel great joy in playing it."

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  • The relationship with Vinicius

    The French star touched on his relationship with teammate Vinicius Junior, and the constant talk over how well the pair gel, saying: "I don't know, that is the opinion of millions. Real Madrid is the biggest club, and I can't control what is said. We have the same goal, which is to win titles. We can't control people's opinions, and we are always trying to improve."

  • Working with Mourinho

    On working with José Mourinho, Mbappé explained: "I look at the bigger picture in order to get the best version out of the 11 players. I know people like to focus on these things, because that is what sells, but I think with a team mentality and how we can develop."

    He continued: "Mourinho is someone who knows how to win, and how to transmit this mentality to those around him, and he gives motivation to the entire club and to his group, and the most important thing is winning matches."

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  • The comparison with Dembélé and Raphinha

    Faced with criticism of his defensive work, and asked whether he and Vinicius Junior needed to press more given that the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha do so more than the pair of them, Mbappe fired back with sarcasm before turning serious.

    He said: "If I wanted to answer stupidly, I would tell you that I score more goals than the players you mentioned, and therefore they need to score more to be like me."

    "Every player has his own different characteristics," he added.

    Then came the honest answer. "But I am intelligent, so I will tell you that I need to improve. However, I don't like comparisons, because I do many things that others don't do," the French star explained.

    Mbappe kept going on the defensive question: "We all need to improve, and this is natural for any player. Everyone is different, and we must do things intelligently. I don't like comparisons, as it is an endless debate. We all need to develop in this respect, as well as when in possession of the ball. This is the nature of life within a team at the highest level."

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  • The Ballon d'Or

    Does he deserve to win the Ballon d'Or? Mbappé said: "When you play for Real Madrid, people associate you with this award. Many people talk to me about the Ballon d'Or, which is a positive thing. I made history this summer, but we'll see. It's a good year to achieve it, and in the end it's up to people to vote."

    Asked whether he feels he is the best player in the world, the French star answered with real conviction: "I always feel that way, but this is very personal. Everyone has their own opinion, some will say yes and others will say no. It's a debate, and it's not necessary for everyone to think like me. This year could be a good one to win the Ballon d'Or, but it's the journalists who vote, and they're the ones who will choose."

  • 40 goals with trophies or 60 without titles? Mbappe responds to Mourinho

    Mourinho had stated that he would prefer to see Mbappe score 40 goals and win titles, rather than score 60 goals without claiming any trophies. The French striker hit back: "I would prefer even fewer than that too, even 30 goals. I won't say this is a debate for people who don't play football, but it is certainly an absurd debate."

    "If I score 40 goals and we are competing for the league, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, should I stop scoring because if I score more we won't win?" he added. "Of course I want to win titles, but it isn't a choice between the two. You have to do both: score goals and win titles."

  • The World Cup defeat still lingers, but the hunger remains

    Mbappé spoke about the defeat to Spain at the World Cup, and whether it had increased his desire to be crowned champions of the UEFA Champions League, saying: "They are two different matters. Of course, not winning the World Cup was a difficult moment. I think it was a positive experience for us in order to create a bond with the country and the energy that exists around the national team."

    Adding to that, he said: "We won the World Cup once, and we cannot always win however much we want that. After every defeat, you always have greater motivation to win."

  • The need to develop

    Speaking about the progress he has made on a tactical level, Mbappé explained: "I have two different roles with the national team and here. I have to take a step forward. There I am the captain, and here I am not."

    He added: "As a player, I want to develop, whether in reading the game or knowing when to attack and when to control, as well as in managing emotions. I have been through different experiences and points of view with many coaches, and that has helped me a lot. There are many matches within a single match."

  • The Paris crown does not concern me

    To close, Mbappé faced a question about Paris Saint-Germain winning the Champions League after he left, and whether he saw the two as connected.

    He replied: "I can't change that. I can't speak in general terms. It doesn't concern me much. I don't know everything about football, but I know more than a lot of people. I am calm."

    Mbappé signed off with a pointed observation: "Sometimes things aren't analysis, they're just things that sell, and talking about me sells a lot."

  • Read also:

    Real Madrid's failure in Andalusia: a stumble or the start of the downfall?


Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
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Inter crest
Inter
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