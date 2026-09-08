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Mauricio Pochettino breaks silence on Folarin Balogun's failed Everton transfer as USMNT boss plans 'support' talks
USMNT boss plans Balogun call
Pochettino has revealed his intention to reach out to Balogun following the striker's aborted deadline-day transfer to Everton. The 25-year-old remains an Monaco player after walking away from a return to the Premier League at the eleventh hour. While a deal had reportedly been agreed between all parties, Everton raised questions regarding the forward's medical.
The situation prompted Balogun to reconsider his options, ultimately leading him to reject the move and stay in Ligue 1 for the time being. Pochettino, speaking via video conference from London on Monday, confirmed he has not yet spoken to the attacker but fully intends to offer his backing.
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Pochettino offers space and support
Pochettino admitted that navigating such situations is challenging for an international manager, but he remains firmly in Balogun's corner. The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss wants to ensure the striker finds an environment where he can thrive.
"It's difficult because you cannot influence the decision and only you need to support what they are doing with the people making the decisions," Pochettino said, as quoted by ESPN.
"Of course, in some special case, [like] Flo, I will call in the next few days because I want to give a little bit of space after all that happened with his situation in Everton.
"I want to know from him what happened, but always offering our support and be with them and that's it. I think he's an important player for us, was an important player in the World Cup and hope that he can find being in Monaco, in another place, his best place to perform in the best way."
Monaco point to medical doubts
Balogun's decision to pull the plug on the Everton switch stemmed from immense frustration over how the Merseyside club handled the final stages of negotiations. Monaco sporting director Thiago Scuro shed light on the striker's mindset shortly after the window closed. According to Scuro, Balogun felt uncomfortable signing a long-term contract following the medical evaluations.
"The allegation of Balogun is that, 'I'm not feeling well by the way the club treated me, the way the medical team brought doubts about my future or my health. I'm not comfortable to sign a long contract here the way we finished the transfer window here'," Scuro revealed.
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What's next for Balogun?
Balogun now faces an uncertain future at Monaco as his immediate transfer options continue to dwindle. With the primary European windows now shut, his chances of securing a move away from the principality are extremely limited. However, a handful of alternative leagues remain open for business. The Saudi Pro League window runs until October 12, offering one potential escape route, while clubs in Portugal, Brazil, and Mexico also have until mid-September to conclude any late business.
If no move materialises, Balogun will have to fight for his place at Monaco and regain his finest form to ensure he remains a central figure in Pochettino's USMNT plans.
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