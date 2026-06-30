Matheus Cunha aims savage five-word taunt at Japan star who questioned Neymar & Brazil's level before World Cup round of 32 tie

The build-up to the match was dominated by Shiogai's assessment of Brazil's current status in international football. He claimed that the Selecao were no longer as respected as before, and said Neymar "wasn't the same anymore". His comments were later described by Ancelotti as "mind games", but they appeared to provide extra motivation for the Brazilian squad.

Shiogai said: "I don't hear much about Brazil these days. Brazil used to be a powerhouse, but now only France and Argentina are strong."

Following Brazil's victory, Cunha was seen holding up five fingers in reference to Brazil's five World Cup titles before directing a five-word taunt at Shiogai: "Five World Cups... you small!"







