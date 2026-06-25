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Adhe Makayasa

Mason Greenwood agrees terms with Fenerbahce as Marseille outline transfer fee demands

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Ligue 1
Super Lig
Marseille

Marseille forward Mason Greenwood has reached an agreement on personal terms with Turkish giants Fenerbahce ahead of a potential summer move. However, a significant valuation gap remains between the two clubs, with the Ligue 1 side steadfastly refusing to sanction a cut-price departure for their talismanic 24-year-old English attacker.

  • Turkish giants chase forward

    The newly-appointed boardroom hierarchy at Fenerbahce have successfully negotiated a lucrative contract package with the forward's representatives. According to a report from L'Equipe, the Super Lig outfit are currently only prepared to offer a package totalling €30 million plus add-ons. This opening valuation falls well short of Marseille’s strict internal expectations, with the French side holding out for a much higher figure.

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  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-TOULOUSE-MARSEILLEAFP

    Marseille reject cheap sale

    Club executives in France are maintaining a firm stance regarding negotiations despite facing imminent financial scrutiny from domestic regulators. Potential suitors believe the French club's current fiscal instability will force them into a compromised position.

    An insider close to the Marseille hierarchy confided to L'Equipe: "Many suitors also think OM will sell Greenwood on the cheap this summer because the club is forced to sell players. But they are mistaken; there is too much at stake symbolically and financially regarding this matter."

  • Rivals face transfer gridlock

    A high-profile chasing pack across Europe and the Middle East remains heavily hampered by their own internal squad management issues. Moves from Atletico Madrid and Al-Hilal are entirely dependent on offloading high-earners like Julian Alvarez and Malcom first. Similarly, Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini is eager to deploy the Englishman as his tactical spearhead, but capital club ownership must first sanction the departures of Manu Kone and Evan Ndicka.

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  • TOPSHOT-FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MARSEILLE-LE HAVREAFP

    Standoff precedes pre-season training

    Marseille are highly likely to enforce a period of strict financial austerity after the DNCG, the financial watchdog of French professional football, deferred its latest regulatory decision. Unless Fenerbahce drastically increase their opening proposal toward the definitive €50m–€55m asking price, negotiations risk entering a prolonged summer stalemate. The forward must now await a breakthrough between the operational directors before his European club future can be resolved.

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