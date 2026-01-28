Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Kaizer Chiefs have a chance to overtake their Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates, in the Premier Soccer League standings if they beat Marumo Gallants in a game set for Wednesday at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.

Pirates, who are not in action until January 31st, might drop to the third position if Amakhosi beat Bahlabane Ba Ntwa. A victory for Chiefs will see their points tally increase to 30, one more than Bucs'.

After a scrappy 1-0 victory over ZESCO United in a continental game, the Glamour Boys also have a chance to register a third straight win across all competitions.

Given how Gallants have been struggling, it could be an easier game where Chiefs can strike, collect three points, and close in on leading Mamelodi Sundowns.

Gallants last registered a win in the PSL on October 19, 2025, when they defeated an equally struggling Chippa United 2-1. Given that they are just four points above Magesi at the bottom of the table, their main focus is survival, and collecting points against the Soweto giants is something they are going for.

Now, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Marumo Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

