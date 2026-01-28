Goal.com
Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs
Kiplagat Sang

Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

As the season gathers momentum after a brief break owing to the Africa Cup of Nations finals, Amakhosi will be in league action again just days after facing ZESCO United. The CAF Confederation Cup result against the struggling Zambian giants saw the Glamour Boys register back-to-back wins across competitions. Against Gallants, they face a side that last registered a league win in mid-October last year.

Kaizer Chiefs have a chance to overtake their Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates, in the Premier Soccer League standings if they beat Marumo Gallants in a game set for Wednesday at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.    

Pirates, who are not in action until January 31st, might drop to the third position if Amakhosi beat Bahlabane Ba Ntwa. A victory for Chiefs will see their points tally increase to 30, one more than Bucs'.

After a scrappy 1-0 victory over ZESCO United in a continental game, the Glamour Boys also have a chance to register a third straight win across all competitions.

Given how Gallants have been struggling, it could be an easier game where Chiefs can strike, collect three points, and close in on leading Mamelodi Sundowns.

Gallants last registered a win in the PSL on October 19, 2025, when they defeated an equally struggling Chippa United 2-1. Given that they are just four points above Magesi at the bottom of the table, their main focus is survival, and collecting points against the Soweto giants is something they are going for.

Now, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Marumo Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

  • Lebohang Maboe and Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs
    Date:28 January 2026
    Kick-off:19h30 SA Time
    Venue:Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium
  • How to watch Gallants vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's Variety 3 HD Channel 202

    Or you can follow all the action through GOAL's Live Text Commentary here.

  • Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Marumo Gallants, November 2025Backpage

    Marumo Gallants team news & squad

    As they push to get points that will probably be crucial in helping them avoid a relegation fight, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa come into this game with no one suspended.

    Against Galaxy, Kagisho Mlambo was deployed as the goalkeeper, as Washington Arubi did not feature in the matchday squad. It will be interesting to see how coach Alexandre Lafitte will line up his players to face a Chiefs side that is brimming with confidence.  

    Gallants' possible XI: Mlambo, Ncube, Agnikoi, Sikhosana, Mabotja, Nhlapo, Bance, Mpambaniso, Ndlovu, Ndlondlo, Otladisa

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Kaizer Chiefs team news and squads

    Bradley Cross, Etiosa Ighodaro, Gaston Sirino, Wandile Duba, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, and Thabo Cele are all facing fitness issues and were not part of the squad that faced Zesco United. George Matlou and Rushwin Dortley are also injured, and the majority of them are expected not to feature even in the matchday squad.

    Although a number of players are not fit at this moment, this should not present Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef with a big selection headache, given the deep squad at their disposal. 

    Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, McCarthy, Miguel, Kwinika, Ndlovu, Maboe, Shabalala, Mayo, Lilepo, Silva

  • Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Head-to-head and recent form

    As Gallants continue to celebrate their fifth anniversary, a second victory in the league over Amakhosi will be icing on the cake for them.

    In the five games that these sides have met in the league, one-all draws have been the dominant result in this fixture. Amakhosi and Gallants both have one win each, and three games ended in draws. 

    DateMatchCompetition
    September 11, 2022Marumo Gallants 1-1 Kaizer ChiefsPSL
    April 8, 2023Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Marumo GallantsPSL
    September 14, 2024Marumo Gallants 1-2 Kaizer ChiefsPSL
    April 26, 2025Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Marumo GallantsPSL
    September 24, 2025Marumo Gallants 1-1 Kaizer ChiefsPSL
  • Aden McCarthy, Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs January 2025Backpage

