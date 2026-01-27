GOAL predicts how Kaizer Chiefs coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Ypussef could line up their men against Marumo Gallants.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Marumo Gallants in PSL clash - Will Amakhosi coaches opt for a three-pronged attack of Glody Lilepo, Khanyisa Mayo and Flavio da Silva?
- Backpagepix
GOALKEEPER: Brandon Petersen
The Amakhosi captain has started the year on a high by keeping two clean sheets and this is something he would want to maintain.
- Backpage
RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Monyane
After Dillan Solomons started against ZESCO United, Monyane could be back to start as he fights for a Bafana Bafana return ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- Backpage
LEFT-BACK: Aden McCarthy
With Bradley Cross out injured, Chiefs coaches have nothing to worry about as they have McCarthy around.
- Backpage
CENTRE-BACK: Inacio Miguel
The Angola international would be happy he has been marshalling a defence that has not conceded goals in the last two games.
- Backpage
CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika
Kwinika and Miguel have formed a steely partnership at the heart of defence and that could be a concern for Gallants forwards.
- Backpagepix
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Siphesihle Ndlovu
Ndlovu has resumed the season with some impressive perfomances and that could help him maintain his place in the team.
- Backpage
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe
One of the experienced players in this Amakhosi side, Maboe could hurt Gallants with his supplies upfront, given Chiefs are sharp upfront.
- Backpagepix
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mduduzi Shabalala
On his day, the skilful Shabalala can help Chiefs dominate in the middle of the park and that would be problematic for their opponents.
- Backpage
RIGHT ATTACKER: Khanyisa Mayo
The CR Belouizdad loanee last found the back of the net in September 2025 and that was his only goal for Chiefs, leaving him under pressure to improve.
- Backpage
LEFT ATTACKER: Glody Lilepo
The Congolese forward can be forceful coming from the wings with some deadly crosses and is a good header of the ball when inside the box.
- Backpagepix
CENTRE-FORWARD: Flavio da Silva
The Guinea-Bissau international has started Chiefs' last two games and that could be a show of confidence by the coaches which could inspire him.