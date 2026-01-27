Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Marumo Gallants in PSL clash - Will Amakhosi coaches opt for a three-pronged attack of Glody Lilepo, Khanyisa Mayo and Flavio da Silva?

The Soweto giants have enjoyed an encouraging start to 2026 and would want to maintain their form when they visit Bahlabane ba Ntwa for Wednesday's Premier Soccer League clash at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium. Having recorded slim 1-0 wins in their last two games against Golden Arrows and ZESCO United, Amakhosi might want to see improvement upfront, and three forwards could start.