Flavio Silva, Etiosa Ighodaro and Khanyisa Mayo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Marumo Gallants in PSL clash - Will Amakhosi coaches opt for a three-pronged attack of Glody Lilepo, Khanyisa Mayo and Flavio da Silva?

The Soweto giants have enjoyed an encouraging start to 2026 and would want to maintain their form when they visit Bahlabane ba Ntwa for Wednesday's Premier Soccer League clash at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium. Having recorded slim 1-0 wins in their last two games against Golden Arrows and ZESCO United, Amakhosi might want to see improvement upfront, and three forwards could start.

GOAL predicts how Kaizer Chiefs coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Ypussef could line up their men against Marumo Gallants.

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    GOALKEEPER: Brandon Petersen

    The Amakhosi captain has started the year on a high by keeping two clean sheets and this is something he would want to maintain.   

  • Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Monyane

    After Dillan Solomons started against ZESCO United, Monyane could be back to start as he fights for a Bafana Bafana return ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.   

  • Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    LEFT-BACK: Aden McCarthy

    With Bradley Cross out injured, Chiefs coaches have nothing to worry about as they have McCarthy around.  

  • Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Inacio Miguel

    The Angola international would be happy he has been marshalling a defence that has not conceded goals in the last two games.  

  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika

    Kwinika and Miguel have formed a steely partnership at the heart of defence and that could be a concern for Gallants forwards.  

  • Siphesihle Ndlovu of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Siphesihle Ndlovu

    Ndlovu has resumed the season with some impressive perfomances and that could help him maintain his place in the team. 

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe

    One of the experienced players in this Amakhosi side, Maboe could hurt Gallants with his supplies upfront, given Chiefs are sharp upfront. 

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mduduzi Shabalala

    On his day, the skilful Shabalala can help Chiefs dominate in the middle of the park and that would be problematic for their opponents.  

  • Khanyisa Mayo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Khanyisa Mayo

    The CR Belouizdad loanee last found the back of the net in September 2025 and that was his only goal for Chiefs, leaving him under pressure to improve. 

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Glody Lilepo

    The Congolese forward can be forceful coming from the wings with some deadly crosses and is a good header of the ball when inside the box. 

  • Flavio da Silva, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Flavio da Silva

    The Guinea-Bissau international has started Chiefs' last two games and that could be a show of confidence by the coaches which could inspire him.  

