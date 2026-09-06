Thuram's barrier madness! Inter hero reveals wild celebration secret after stunning Napoli comeback

Making his return to action at San Siro for the first time this season, Marcus Thuram played a pivotal role in the comeback by heading home Carlos Augusto's delivery to make it 2-2 in the 82nd minute. The goal sparked wild scenes of jubilation, with Thuram racing over to join captain Lautaro Martinez on the stadium barriers. Lautaro later revealed that he always calls his strike partner "crazy" for climbing up there, but Thuram insisted he had no other choice.

"Today was amazing – I had to follow him! Lautaro is our captain and our leader, and he came back from a very long World Cup and immediately made himself available to the team," Thuram smiled.