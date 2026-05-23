Leeds United legend Marcelo Bielsa appears to make it clear what he plans to do after World Cup as Uruguay boss makes shock announcement

The Argentine tactician, now 70, has been at the helm of the South American giants since May 2023. During his 36 matches in charge, he has implemented his signature high-intensity style, leading Uruguay to a third-place finish at the 2024 Copa America. However, recent comments suggest his journey with the national team has a looming expiration date.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Uruguayan Football Association, Bielsa was surprisingly candid about his professional outlook. "Our job ends with the World Cup," he stated. "It is a miracle in any professional’s sporting career to take part in the World Cup. I will be forever grateful to Uruguay for allowing me to enjoy a competition like the World Cup."