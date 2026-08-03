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Marc Skinner QUITS as Man Utd head coach just one month before new WSL season amid Red Devils' underwhelming transfer window
Official: Marc Skinner leaves Man Utd
Skinner's exit was reported by the Athletic on Monday morning, with sources telling the outlet that Skinner had offered his resignation before reaching an agreement with the club to mutually terminate his contract. The 43-year-old signed a two-year extension last summer, with the option for a further year, so was due to be in his role until at least the end of the upcoming 2026-27 season.
United then announced Skinner's exit, "by mutual agreement", shortly afterwards, with a statement reading: "Marc leaves having made a significant contribution to the continued progress of Manchester United Women. The club places on record its sincere thanks for his professionalism, commitment and dedication throughout his time at United, and wishes him every success in the future."
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Disappointing transfer window to date
It's hard to ignore that Skinner's exit comes in the middle of a transfer window in which United have been extremely quiet. Despite finishing a distant nine points off Champions League football in the 2025-26 WSL season, the Red Devils have signed just two players, in talented young defender Andrea Medina and Janina Leitzig, who is expected to be the new second-choice goalkeeper.
That's also despite Skinner repeatedly calling for more investment and strengthening of the squad during the previous campaign, as a lack of depth proved to be a serious obstacle for a United team competing in the main draw of the Women's Champions League for the first time. That they reached the quarter-finals in spite of that, and put up a good fight in defeat to Bayern Munich at that stage, was impressive given the squad was not as deep as it needed to be to compete on four fronts.
Meanwhile, the rest of the WSL has been very active in the transfer window, particularly those sides that United are trying to chase down. Arsenal have had perhaps the most eye-catching summer, bringing in the likes of Georgia Stanway and Ona Batlle as they look to win a first league title since 2019, Manchester City have added some important pieces to their title-winning side and Chelsea's big summer signing has been that of Melvine Malard, who joined for a bumper fee from Man Utd.
Those below United have also completed good business. London City Lionesses have brought in two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, England icon Mary Earps and four-time Champions League winner Mapi Leon, among others, while Tottenham and Brighton, also part of that middle pack in the WSL, have recruited well. It has all raised further questions of United's investment and whether they are at risk of being overtaken in this upcoming season, while also falling behind the likes of City, Arsenal and Chelsea.
An up and down five years: Skinner's Man Utd tenure
Skinner's exit will be celebrated by some fans. The 43-year-old was not always popular in his five-year stay, with team selection, tactics and in-game management all criticised by supporters at times. Indeed, chants of 'Skinner out' would be heard from the stands at the real low points, especially in the 2023-24 season which saw United finish fifth, a WSL-era low.
He handled it well, though, regularly noting the pressure that comes with having a job with such prestige while delivering some extremely successful moments, reaching four cup finals, winning the FA Cup, qualifying for a Champions League quarter-final on main draw debut and mounting a serious WSL title charge in the 2022-23 campaign.
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Who will be Man Utd's new head coach?
So, who will be next to fill the hot seat? United have changed their approach in this summer window, with the focus clearly turning to the development of young players. The Under-21s integration at Carrington, to train alongside the first-team, emphasises as much, with three academy talents also signing their first professional contracts in recent weeks.
It's no surprise, then, that BBC Sport understands the club are looking for a coach who has "a history of developing players" to succeed Skinner. The report also says that the search for a replacement is at an "advanced" stage.
Still, it's clear that this team needs more investment in the summer transfer window in order to keep up with those at the top of the WSL and compete for domestic honours, as well as European football.
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