Marc Guehi admitted Manchester City lacked aggression during their Champions League collapse against PSG

Man City endured a difficult night in the Champions League as they were stunned by a clinical PSG side. Goals from Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, and Vitinha saw the visitors take a commanding lead before the interval, leaving Enzo Maresca’s side with a mountain to climb. The French giants dominated the opening 45 minutes, taking advantage of a hesitant City backline that struggled to contain their rapid transitions.

Speaking after the final whistle, Guehi was honest about the team's failings during the early stages of the encounter. "First-half we need to do a lot better, myself included, for the first two goals," began Guéhi in his interview with City Studios. Guehi elaborated on why PSG were able to exert such control before the break, pointing to a discrepancy in intensity between the two European heavyweights. "I think they were a bit more aggressive and won a lot of one on one duels in the first-half which allowed them the platform to score them goals," the defender explained.