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Marc Cucurella reveals what Jose Mourinho told him ahead of Real Madrid transfer and explains why he 'didn't hesitate' despite Barcelona ties
The Special One's personal touch
New Real Madrid signing Cucurella has opened up about a welcoming phone call he received from Mourinho following his move to the Bernabeu. The 27-year-old defender, who has just completed a £52 million transfer from Chelsea, revealed that the legendary Portuguese manager reached out to express his confidence ahead of their work together in the Spanish capital.
Speaking to El Mundo from the Spain national team camp during the 2026 World Cup, Cucurella said: "Yes, we were talking and he told me he was really looking forward to working with me, that I would adapt very well, that Real Madrid was a great club. Then, nothing more, just that I should do very well in the World Cup and that we would see each other in Madrid."
When pressed on the speculation that Mourinho had explicitly told him he wouldn't sign any other left-back if a deal fell through, Cucurella added: "No, I don't know if he said that. He told me he wanted me, and that's it. I'm very happy about this confidence. I'm looking forward to starting to work with him."
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Choosing Madrid over Barcelona loyalty
The move has caused a stir in Spain due to Cucurella’s history at La Masia, but the left-back remains firm in his professional choice. He explained that any initial doubts disappeared the moment Los Blancos showed interest. "There were different options, but when the offer from Real Madrid came along, I didn't hesitate. I think it's a unique opportunity. Ultimately, playing for Real Madrid is an honour, and not many players can say that, so I had no doubts," he added.
Addressing the fans who might struggle to see a former Barcelona youth product in the white of Madrid, he said: "I tell them that life has different stages. In this case, I've had to make an important decision, and I have no doubts; I think it's a big step for me. When you're a kid, you dream of playing for big teams, and I think Real Madrid is one of them. They're the team with the most Champions League titles in the world, and I hope to win titles with them and have a wonderful time there."
A rapid deal completed in days
The speed of the negotiation caught many by surprise, including the player himself, as the deal progressed from initial contact to a confirmed signature in less than two days. The timing was particularly sensitive given Cucurella’s involvement in Spain’s World Cup campaign, but the defender was relieved to have his future resolved so quickly to avoid any distractions on international duty.
"I think it was all done in a day and a half or two," he said. "Much better for me, much faster, no headaches. It's finally been finalised and I'm very happy. I think it was Sunday afternoon... when they told me that everything was more or less done, that there were still some paperwork issues, signatures, but nothing serious. And then they announced it, which was a bit more difficult with the time change, because it came out hours before the Cape Verde match, but the truth is that everything was already done."
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World Cup frustration with La Roja
While his club future is secured, Cucurella is currently focused on navigating a difficult start to the World Cup after Spain were held to a 0-0 draw by Cape Verde. The defender acknowledged the disappointment among supporters but urged for patience as the European champions look to find their rhythm in their upcoming fixtures.
"It's clear it hasn't been good. We all wanted to win, and maybe it seemed easier than it actually was," Cucurella admitted while looking ahead to the Saudi Arabia clash. "We made a few mistakes, we weren't entirely accurate, a bit imprecise, and against those teams, when you don't start well, everything gets complicated. We lacked a bit of freshness, of ideas, because we don't usually make many mistakes. But well, we have time to improve and prepare well for the next match. It's better that what happened in Cape Verde happened now, so we can gradually improve."
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