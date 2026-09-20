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'This means a lot to me' - Marc-Andre ter Stegen opens up on emotional Germany return after Jurgen Klopp names Ajax loanee as Manuel Neuer's successor
Klopp settles the long-standing goalkeeper debate
Klopp has wasted little time in making his mark as the new Germany boss, officially confirming that Ter Stegen will serve as the nation's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper. The decision marks the end of a decade-long debate regarding the pecking order between the sticks, following the international retirement of legendary figure Manuel Neuer. For Ter Stegen, who spent much of his career in Neuer's shadow, the appointment represents a hard-earned validation of his status among the world’s elite shot-stoppers.
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Ter Stegen reflects on his emotional journey back
The recall comes at a pivotal moment for Ter Stegen, who recently swapped Catalonia for Amsterdam in search of regular minutes. After Ajax’s recent 2-2 draw against Excelsior, the goalkeeper did not hide his feelings about returning to the international fold for the first time in a year. Reflecting on the struggle of the past 24 months, which were plagued by recurring fitness issues and a loss of prominence at Barcelona, he expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to represent Die Mannschaft once again.
“This means a lot to me,” Ter Stegen explained when asked about his inclusion in Klopp's initial plans. “I suffered a lot during my recovery. I always try to give my best, to show the best version of myself, and I’m happy to be back. For every child who plays football, it is a dream to play for their country. Even more so after the last two years, during which I wasn’t always able to play. The way I am treated in Germany also means a lot to me."
Avoids selection drama over teammate's omission
Despite his own focus on reclaiming his spot, Ter Stegen remained professional when questioned about the composition of Klopp’s massive 44-man extended squad, specifically the absence of Julian Brandt. The winger missed out on Klopp’s roster despite making a big impression in Amsterdam. Refusing to be drawn into selection controversies, the goalkeeper maintained his focus on his own contribution while acknowledging his teammate's quality.
Ter Stegen maintained a balanced, diplomatic perspective on the manager's choice. "Julian is doing well, but that is not in my hands. Klopp would look closely at all the players and he knows where to find Julian. He is very important to us," Ter Stegen noted.
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A vital testing ground in the Nations League
The upcoming international break will be the first real test for this new era of German football. Klopp has structured his large group to evaluate the depth of talent available, but Ter Stegen remains the focal point of the defensive "spine" the manager wishes to establish. With fixtures against the Netherlands, Greece, and Serbia on the horizon, the Ajax loanee will have the immediate platform to justify the faith shown in him by the former Liverpool manager and prove he is the rightful heir to Neuer's throne.
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