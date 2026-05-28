Mapi Leon & Ona Batlle follow Alexia Putellas through Barcelona exit door ahead of WSL transfers

The Catalan giants have announced that both Leon and Batlle will bring their successful spells at the club to an end this summer. Their departures represent a major reshuffle for a side that has dominated both domestic and European football over the last several years, with the announcement arriving in the wake of Putellas confirming her own exit.

Leon and Batlle have been vital components of the side that secured a historic quadruple this season, climaxing in a dominant 4-0 Champions League final victory over OL Lyonnes in Oslo. Having reached the pinnacle of European football once again, the defensive duo are now prepared to embark on new chapters in their careers away from Liga F.