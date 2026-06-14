Manuel Neuer starts for Germany in World Cup opener as 40-year-old Bayern goalkeeper features for first time since Euro 2024

While Neuer’s return is the headline, the inclusion of Musiala remains a talking point following recent tactical debates. Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp found himself at the centre of a minor storm after suggesting Deniz Undav might be a better fit for certain scenarios, but he has since moved to clarify that was not meant as criticism of the young Bayern attacker.

"It has been brought to our attention that it was discussed a bit. I have been dealing with people in a leadership position for 25 years in my life. And it is important what you say, but much more important is what the person you are saying it to understands," Klopp stated. "We want the boy to get the feeling for himself again very quickly, that he trusts himself. And of course, that is not the case at the moment. He has had too few games for that."