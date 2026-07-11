Manqoba Mngqithi explains why he joined Young Africans - 'I wanted to be back into Champions League space'

Following the official announcement of his appointment as the new head coach of Young Africans SC, Manqoba Mngqithi has explained that the lure of the CAF Champions League was the primary factor behind his move.

Mngqithi, who enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Mamelodi Sundowns before a recent stint with Golden Arrows, is eager to test himself against the continent's elite once again.

Speaking on SABC Sport, the experienced coach expressed his enthusiasm for the project.







