Manqoba Mngqithi explains why he joined Young Africans - 'I wanted to be back into Champions League space'
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A return to the continental big time
Following the official announcement of his appointment as the new head coach of Young Africans SC, Manqoba Mngqithi has explained that the lure of the CAF Champions League was the primary factor behind his move.
Mngqithi, who enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Mamelodi Sundowns before a recent stint with Golden Arrows, is eager to test himself against the continent's elite once again.
Speaking on SABC Sport, the experienced coach expressed his enthusiasm for the project.
New era in East Africa
"It’s always exciting," Mngqithi said.
"I just wanted to be back into the Champions League space and see what can happen.
"And an ambitious club that is willing to try and bring some players to make sure that we can achieve our objectives."
- AFP
Ambition meets experience
Yanga dominated their domestic league last season, but their continental campaign was a major disappointment as they were bundled out in the preliminary rounds.
The coach noted that the professional environment at the club was a major selling point.
"Very professional setup that is very encouraging for me," Mngqithi added.
"And it’s something that I’ve always been looking forward to, to be back in the Champions League and see how far I can take East of Africa in the Champions League."
- Backpage
Immediate impact on the transfer market
Mngqithi has hit the ground running at Young Africans, quickly turning his attention to the transfer market.
According to FARPost, the former Masandawana coach is eager to reunite with Keletso Makgalwa, after the pair enjoyed a successful spell together at Chloorkop.
The winger is also on the radar of fierce rivals Simba SC.
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