Roberto Mancini, Italy head coach, spoke on the sidelines of the Vialli Award in Rimini, the day after Italy's 3-1 win over Turkey in the fourth and final match of this international break: "Being with the lads was a positive thing, that is certain. Four matches like that are really a lot, I do not think this is an ideal format," said the head coach, interviewed by Sky. "How do I assess Italy? I think balance is needed, the first match was not a disaster, nor is this something incredible at this moment. You need balance: the team must grow, they are a young side who will become even younger as the months go by and who also need to make mistakes. We need to keep our balance, I think that is the best thing."
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Mancini warns: "Italy will become even younger. A lot of good youngsters will come from the Under-21s"
On the Under-21s, who beat Poland 6-2 to qualify for the final stage of the European Championship in their age group: "First of all, congratulations because the Under-21s achieved an excellent result. They qualified directly for the European Championship, I think that is positive. Congratulations to Baldini for what he has done: there will certainly be a lot of good lads who will come into the national team."
On Vialli: "Who doesn't miss him? I felt his absence at Coverciano."
Lastly, on the Malagò case, appointed FIGC Commissioner today: "I'm happy that things have been finalised. It seems to me that it suits everyone and that it is a good thing."
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