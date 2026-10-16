Getty Images Sport
Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel spotted training in Barcelona ahead of imminent transfer decision
Intense preparation in Catalonia
The race for Gabriel's signature has reached a fever pitch, and the young Englishman is currently maintaining his fitness in Castelldefels, a coastal town just outside Barcelona. According to Sport, the attacking midfielder has been utilising local facilities to undergo a rigorous training regime, often starting his sessions under the floodlights at seven in the morning. These sunrise workouts are designed to keep the teenager in peak physical condition while he weighs up the significant offers currently on the table from across the continent.
Gabriel is not training alone; he has travelled with a comprehensive support network to ensure his development remains on track during this period of transition. A technical staff consisting of seven or eight specialists, including a physiotherapist and a dedicated nutritionist, monitors his every move. His father is also present, overseeing the daily operations as the youngster prepares for the next chapter of his career. This meticulous approach highlights the seriousness with which the Gabriel camp is treating his impending departure from Old Trafford.
- Getty Images Sport
A long-standing connection to Barcelona
The player's presence in Barcelona has naturally fueled speculation about a potential move to the Spotify Camp Nou. However, his camp is also prioritising his mental well-being and privacy during a time when his name is dominating sports headlines and radio debates. By working in a familiar environment like Castelldefels, Gabriel can focus entirely on his footballing requirements without the immediate pressure and noise that would follow him in Manchester or Madrid.
While the current sightings have caused a stir, Gabriel’s link to the region is far from a new development. The midfielder has been a regular visitor to Castelldefels every summer since the age of eight, making the town a second home where he feels comfortable and relaxed. This familiarity played a major role in his decision to choose the area as his training base after he opted not to continue his journey with the Man Utd academy.
His history in Catalonia also extends to the pitch, having participated in the prestigious MIC tournament on the Costa Brava in April 2025. During that competition, he provided several glimpses of the elite technical quality that has led scouts to compare him to some of the game's greatest attackers. Over the years, he has even been spotted at the Spotify Camp Nou as a spectator, taking stadium tours and meeting current Blaugrana stars like Lamine Yamal.
The battle for a generational talent
Barcelona face stiff competition if they are to secure the services of the player often dubbed "the new Neymar" in English football circles. Madrid and PSG are reportedly willing to offer significantly higher financial packages to lure the 16-year-old away from his other suitors. The Catalan giants, however, are sticking to their philosophy of not entering into expensive bidding wars for young players, instead relying on their sporting project to win him over.
Sources within Barcelona have played down the intensity of the negotiations, suggesting that only superficial contact has been made with the player's representatives thus far. They officially deny that a firm contract offer has been placed on the table, maintaining a cautious stance despite the obvious talent Gabriel possesses. The club believes that their proven track record of integrating teenagers into the first team will be their strongest selling point when the final decision is made.
- Getty Images Sport
Final decision on the horizon
The standoff regarding Gabriel's future is not expected to last much longer, with a final announcement anticipated in the coming days. While the financial lure of PSG and Madrid is significant, those close to the player suggest that the sporting project remains the most critical factor. Barcelona’s emphasis on youth development and the path to senior football could prove decisive, even if their economic proposal is not the most lucrative among the interested parties.
For Ma Utd, losing a talent of Gabriel's profile represents a significant blow to their academy structure, but the player appears set on a move to the continent. The coming week will reveal whether his training sessions in Castelldefels were a precursor to a permanent move to the Catalan capital or simply a quiet place to prepare for a blockbuster move elsewhere.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting