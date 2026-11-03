Second half

59' What a chance for Manchster United! Mbeumo stays onside and beats Vasquez, but his shot hits one post and then the other.

58' PENALTY RETAKEN, FERNANDES SCORES: Cristante, who cleared Vasquez's save, entered the area before Bruno Fernandes took the kick. VAR stops play and orders a retake. Bruno Fernandes sends the Colombian the wrong way.

56' VASQUEZ SAVES BRUNO FERNANDES' PENALTY!: Mancini catches Cunha in the penalty area and the referee points to the spot. Bruno Fernandes shoots across goal, but Vasquez saves with an outstretched hand. Cristante then clears.

First half

45' Malen beats Heaven with a burst of skill and shoots across goal with his right foot. Lammens saves, then denies Mora too.

40' Balerdi heads Mora's corner towards goal, but Lammens saves comfortably.

18' ROMA GOAL: Malen sends Lammens the wrong way with a perfect penalty.

17' PENALTY FOR ROMA: Heaven blocks Soulé's shot with his arm in the area. A stonewall penalty.

11' ROMA GOAL: Manchester United lose the ball in a dangerous midfield position. Malen finds Mora, who switches play to Soulé, all alone in the area. Soulé beats Lammens with a left-footed shot.