Roma face Manchester United in the Champions League at Old Trafford. After their goal-filled win in Udine, Roma will look to build on that result in Europe at a difficult, captivating ground against opponents who are clearly struggling. The Red Devils have lost their last three matches across league and cup competitions. Their last nine have brought three draws and six defeats, and they have not won since their 4-0 victory over Sabah on 10 September.
With Svilar sidelined by injury, Gasperini has a doubt over Gollini. The former Atalanta goalkeeper, who also spent time in Manchester United's youth ranks, is set to start, but a back problem suffered this morning could rule him out. Third-choice goalkeeper Devis Vásquez is ready.