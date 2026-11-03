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Manchester United v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
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Manchester United-Roma 1-2 LIVE: Soulé, then Malen; Bruno Fernandes pulls one back. Mbeumo hits both posts in a remarkable sequence!

Manchester United vs Roma
Manchester United
Roma
Champions League

All about the blockbuster clash at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Roma.

Next matches
ROM

ROM

Serie A

07 Nov 2026

SAS

SAS

MUN

MUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

Roma face Manchester United in the Champions League at Old Trafford. After their goal-filled win in Udine, Roma will look to build on that result in Europe at a difficult, captivating ground against opponents who are clearly struggling. The Red Devils have lost their last three matches across league and cup competitions. Their last nine have brought three draws and six defeats, and they have not won since their 4-0 victory over Sabah on 10 September.

With Svilar sidelined by injury, Gasperini has a doubt over Gollini. The former Atalanta goalkeeper, who also spent time in Manchester United's youth ranks, is set to start, but a back problem suffered this morning could rule him out. Third-choice goalkeeper Devis Vásquez is ready.

  • The key moments

    Second half

    59' What a chance for Manchster United! Mbeumo stays onside and beats Vasquez, but his shot hits one post and then the other.

    58' PENALTY RETAKEN, FERNANDES SCORES: Cristante, who cleared Vasquez's save, entered the area before Bruno Fernandes took the kick. VAR stops play and orders a retake. Bruno Fernandes sends the Colombian the wrong way.

    56' VASQUEZ SAVES BRUNO FERNANDES' PENALTY!: Mancini catches Cunha in the penalty area and the referee points to the spot. Bruno Fernandes shoots across goal, but Vasquez saves with an outstretched hand. Cristante then clears.

    First half

    45' Malen beats Heaven with a burst of skill and shoots across goal with his right foot. Lammens saves, then denies Mora too.

    40' Balerdi heads Mora's corner towards goal, but Lammens saves comfortably.

    18' ROMA GOAL: Malen sends Lammens the wrong way with a perfect penalty.

    17' PENALTY FOR ROMA: Heaven blocks Soulé's shot with his arm in the area. A stonewall penalty.

    11' ROMA GOAL: Manchester United lose the ball in a dangerous midfield position. Malen finds Mora, who switches play to Soulé, all alone in the area. Soulé beats Lammens with a left-footed shot.

  • Match details and official line-ups

    Manchester United 1-2 Roma

    Goalscorers: 11' Soulé (R), 18' Malen (R, pen), 58' Fernandes (M, pen)

    Manchester United (3-4-2-1): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven; Dalot, Baleba (51' Tielemans), Mainoo, Diallo; Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes; Cunha. Manager: Carrick.

    Roma (3-4-2-1): Vásquez; Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso; Rensch (21' Lulli), Cristante, De Roon, Wesley; Soulé, Rodrigo Mora (46' Pisilli); Malen. Manager: Gasperini.

    Referee: Gil Manzano

    Booked: Soulé (R), Fernandes (R), Lulli (R), Malen (R), Heaven (M)

    Sent off:

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Next matches
ROM

ROM

Serie A

07 Nov 2026

SAS

SAS

MUN

MUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL