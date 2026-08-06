Revealed: Manchester United's clever contract clause designed to avoid another Marcus Rashford saga

Manchester United have spent much of the last ten years struggling to offload underperforming or fringe players because of universal clauses that saw salaries skyrocket upon Champions League qualification. Traditionally, the Old Trafford hierarchy applied a 25 per cent pay increase across the entire squad whenever elite European football was secured.

First reported by The Telegraph, Ineos introduced a new contract structure in late 2023 for future signings and renewals to regain control of United's wage bill. Under this revamped policy, the 25 per cent wage boost following Champions League qualification is no longer guaranteed for everyone in the dressing room; instead, players must now log at least 60 per cent of competitive minutes across a campaign to trigger the pay rise, according to The Sun. This shift ensures that only those who contribute significantly on the pitch reap the financial rewards of the club's success.