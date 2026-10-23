Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Unai Emery Aston Villa 2026Getty
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Manchester United consider Emery, but Aston Villa demand 24 million to release him

U. Emery
Manchester United

New rumours about the Red Devils’ managerial position

According to Jamie Jackson, Eddie Howe would be Manchester United's preferred candidate if the Red Devils decided to sack Michael Carrick. His extensive Premier League managerial experience is the reason. Howe has managed Newcastle, Bournemouth and Burnley.


  • Unai Emery also has admirers at the Red Devils, but Aston Villa want €24 million in compensation for their manager. The Spaniard is not the only candidate. Julian Nagelsmann is also on the list, according to the Telegraph. The German would listen to an offer and would like to work in the Premier League.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
MUN

MUN

Premier League

25 Oct 2026

BOU

BOU