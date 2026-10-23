According to Jamie Jackson, Eddie Howe would be Manchester United's preferred candidate if the Red Devils decided to sack Michael Carrick. His extensive Premier League managerial experience is the reason. Howe has managed Newcastle, Bournemouth and Burnley.
Getty
Translated by
Manchester United consider Emery, but Aston Villa demand 24 million to release him
Unai Emery also has admirers at the Red Devils, but Aston Villa want €24 million in compensation for their manager. The Spaniard is not the only candidate. Julian Nagelsmann is also on the list, according to the Telegraph. The German would listen to an offer and would like to work in the Premier League.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting