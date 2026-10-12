Manchester United's poor start to the season has piled pressure on manager Michael Carrick, who led them into the Champions League last year. The Red Devils have taken just five points from their first five Premier League matches this season after finishing third last season.
Manchester United, Carrick at risk: Conte looms, but fans and former players are divided
Carrick in the hot seat, Conte looms
Manchester United sit 13th after one win, three draws and two defeats in five games. They secured their latest draw in the final second against De Zerbi's beleaguered Tottenham, despite having a man advantage. They've scored nine goals and conceded nine, and Ipswich are the only side they've beaten in the opening part of the season. The team remains temperamental and unpredictable. Far too little for the manager, who is already under fire, with the spectre of Antonio Conte looming, as also predicted in the interview with The Telegraph. Next comes a daunting run of away games across the Champions League and Premier League: Atletico Madrid, Leeds and Como. Manchester United will have been pleased that events at the other club in the city dominated the headlines during the international break, pushing their joint-worst start to a season after five league games since 1989/90 into the background.
The confirmation
United's Carabao Cup struggles continued as Brighton came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Old Trafford: Carrick still has moderate backing from the club's hierarchy, but continued poor results could force the club to reconsider his position. Several potential replacements have emerged, with Transfer News Live reporting that Manchester United have put Antonio Conte at the top of their list of candidates to replace Carrick. The former Napoli man added to the speculation in an interview with The Athletic, explaining his desire to manage a historic club that have been unable to return to their former heights. He wants to compete for the biggest trophies, not just take part. "There are many clubs that have, in some way, lost sight of their history. I would like to go to one of those clubs to dust off that history and make it shine again. Clubs where there is pressure, where, ultimately, you know very well that you are not going there just to take part, but to compete."
The alternatives
The manager also stressed that English clubs must spend their considerable financial resources wisely and follow a clear sporting vision. His comments have fuelled links with Manchester United, given the club's current situation and illustrious history. Conte is currently available after leaving Napoli in mid-2026. Eddie Howe and Fabian Hurzeler, Brighton's manager, have also been linked with the managerial job at Old Trafford.
Fans and former players divided
Across Red Manchester, fans are divided over Conte on social media. Club legend Gary Neville reiterated: "Conte is not the right manager for Manchester United", but Micah Richards countered: "Manchester United's 'style' no longer exists. Conte is a winner. Do United no longer want winners now?".
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