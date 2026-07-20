Manchester turning red? ‘Huge shift’ predicted following Pep Guardiola departure - with United ready to start chasing down noisy neighbours City

Quizzed on whether redecoration could soon take place, in the post-Guardiola era, former Red Devils defender Pallister - speaking courtesy of NetBet Sport - told GOAL: “I've said for a while, when Pep goes, I think that'll be a huge shift in Manchester. He's proven himself to be the best manager around for a number of years now. I think you're losing that bit of magic, as United did when Fergie left.

“They made some good signings in Elliot Anderson. It's going to be an intriguing season, I think. I'm a little bit concerned about United at the moment. I don't know whether it's the fair play thing that's stopping them bidding for some of these players or the wage structure or what it is. But right now, we don't seem to be linked with players that I think are going to make that real big difference that United need if they're going to challenge for the title.

“Hopefully Michael can get the players in that he wants. I think losing Pep Guardiola will shorten the gap between us and Manchester City and the other teams in the Premier League. I think it’s going to be more open this year.”