Getty Images
Manchester City secure the loan signing of England goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse from Orlando Pride
City reinforce goalkeeping department
Man City have successfully brought Moorhouse back to England on a loan deal running until January 2027. The move comes as City look to bolster their squad following Keating's transfer to Liverpool, leaving manager Andree Jeglertz with limited experienced backup options behind first-choice goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita.
Moorhouse arrives having set the NWSL single-season clean sheet record of 13 shutouts during Orlando Pride's 2024 Shield and Championship double. Despite struggling in her current campaign in the United States, the move offers Moorhouse a chance to reset in familiar territory while aiding City's title defence and upcoming European campaign.
- Getty Images Sport
Moorhouse relishes the new challenge
Speaking directly to club media, Moorhouse expressed her excitement about returning to England to join the reigning champions. She detailed her motivation for the move, stating: "It's a new challenge, and a different style of play. I'm happy to be here and to get started. From top to bottom last season was incredible for City and I'm happy to be here with the champions of England. When a club like Manchester City calls, you have to answer."
Moorhouse brings valuable pedigree, having won Euro 2025 with Sarina Wiegman’s squad. She currently holds two international caps, keeping clean sheets in both appearances.
Sjögran praises valuable addition
Manchester City Women Director of Football Therese Sjögran highlighted the importance of securing a player with such pedigree for the remainder of the domestic season.
Sjögran told the club's website: "Anna is a goalkeeper with outstanding experience and a proven record of performing at the highest level. She has won major honours in the WSL, with Orlando Pride and England, and her consistency, character and quality will be a valuable addition to our squad. We are delighted to welcome Anna to Manchester City and look forward to working with her during her time with us."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Moorhouse?
Moorhouse will immediately integrate into the Manchester City squad as they prepare to defend their Women's Super League crown this Sunday. While Yamashita is expected to retain the starting role, Moorhouse must remain ready to step in during a congested fixture list that includes European commitments. She will aim to secure regular minutes ahead of the 2027 World Cup.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting