Man Utd urged to make ‘pretty crazy’ Wayne Rooney decision that fans would ‘love’

Rossi has proposed a bold move for Manchester United, suggesting that the club would benefit immensely from bringing Rooney back to the Theatre of Dreams. Rossi believes that Rooney's presence on the touchline alongside former teammate Michael Carrick would create a powerful dynamic rooted in the club's traditional values.

In an exclusive interview with Ozoon about the FIFA World Cup, Rossi said: "His approach seems very similar; I call that a formula for success. It would be great to see other former names on the coaching staff, Rooney, would be interesting. I know they had a great friendship and time together. But yeah, just imagine if Wazza did come back as an assistant, that would be pretty crazy. Fans would love it."