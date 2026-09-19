'The Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe must go!' - Manchester United Muslim Supporters' Club demand takeover after co-owner's controversial immigration comments

Ratcliffe has sparked fresh outrage among the Manchester United faithful after reiterating his contentious views on immigration during a recent interview. Despite previously offering an apology for claiming the United Kingdom had been 'colonised by immigrants' back in February, the 73-year-old billionaire appeared to double down on his stance during a high-profile appearance on the BBC's 'Big Boss' program.

During the broadcast, Ratcliffe reflected on British history while lamenting the current state of the country. 'We had the greatest empire in the world. We were a great people. We won two world wars. We're good, honest folk. But unfortunately, at the moment, I think the UK is on the slide. It's quite difficult to see how we arrest it. Nobody's tough enough to deal with the immigration problem. Nobody's tough enough to deal with the benefits problem. But somebody needs to do it.'