Man Utd may use Marcus Rashford as bargaining chip as Red Devils eye move for €60m Roma star

United have set their sights on Roma powerhouse Kone as they look to inject fresh energy into their midfield. The French international - who made five appearances during France’s fourth-place World Cup finish - is currently on a post-tournament break before rejoining Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad ahead of the Serie A season. However, there is a growing feeling in Rome that his stay may only be temporary before a permanent move.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are currently grappling with Financial Fair Play restrictions that severely limit their recruitment options. Selling Kone would provide much-needed liquidity for other targets, but the Italians are holding firm on a valuation of around €60 million. While both =United and Al-Ahli have registered interest in the dynamic midfielder, the Red Devils are reportedly hesitating over the high asking price as internal debates continue at Old Trafford.







