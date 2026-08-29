'Complete!' - Enzo Maresca hails Rayan Cherki masterclass as Man City crush Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

The playmaker scored a brilliant solo goal in the 54th minute before adding a long-range strike just five minutes later. Maresca was quick to highlight the midfielder's all-around contribution.

"For sure he's happy his performance was very good, not because of the two goals but how he worked off the ball," Maresca explained, as quoted by ESPN. "He was in charge of pressing when Palace had the ball. It was a complete game, on and off the ball."