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Man City player ratings vs West Ham: Title race over?! Erling Haaland goes missing as Pep Guardiola's side fall nine points behind leaders Arsenal after dire display at London Stadium

Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday evening as the Premier League trophy appeared to slip through the fingers of Pep Guardiola's side. Bernardo Silva scored for City but they were almost immediately pegged back by Konstantinos Mavropanos, with Arsenal taking full control of the title race.

Bernardo Silva gave City the lead on the half-hour mark, scoring a brilliant chip, although there is some question as to whether he meant it. 

But as soon as they had taken the lead, they lost it, with Konstantinos Mavropanos heading home from a corner, with Gianluigi Donnarumma stranded. 

City kept the ball for the most part, but they struggled immensely to make something happen with it, as West Ham appeared comfortable keeping Pep Guardiola's side at arm's length. 

In the 83rd minute, Mads Hermansen was called into action, tipping a devilish free-kick delivery from substitute Tijjani Reijnders onto the crossbar, and in injury-time, Marc Guehi somehow skied an effort from close-range, with the Premier League title appearing to sail away with the ball, now they sit nine points behind the north Londoners, albeit with a game in hand.

GOAL rates City's players from the London Stadium...

  • West Ham United v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (4/10):

    Nowhere when Mavropanos scored. Truly terrible goalkeeping and it really cost his team. 

    Matheus Nunes (6/10):

    Got up and down the flank whenever the ball came his way. Not as strong off the ball. 

    Abdukodir Khusanov (6/10):

    Needs to work on his distribution consistency but he rarely loses a duel. 

    Marc Guehi (6/10):

    Very strong in defence. Multiple interceptions and recoveries; he reads the game so well. Missed a late sitter that could have given City all three points.

    Rayan Ait-Nouri (7/10):

    Got on the ball regularly and was regularly trying to run at his marker. Subbed in the second half as City looked for more thrust but he shut Bowen down exceptionally well.

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  • West Ham United v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Rodri (7/10):

    Conducted from deep. Was pretty much everywhere, but he was let down by his team-mates around him.

    Nico O'Reilly (5/10):

    Struggled. The game largely passed him by in midfield. 

    Bernardo Silva (7/10):

    Scored a brilliant opener for City, chipping the goalkeeper with stylish ease; his celebration suggests he may have tried to cross it but it was some finish. Subbed in the second half for Reijnders.

  • West Ham United v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Antoine Semenyo (5/10):

    Dipped infield to play at No.10 repeatedly, confusing West Ham's markers. Was the marker who lost Mavropanos but why was he matched up with the defender? Subbed in the second half after a frustrating evening.

    Erling Haaland (2/10):

    Fed off scraps for the most part. When he did have a presentable chance on 70 minutes, he scuffed it wide. Where has the real Haaland gone?

    Omar Marmoush (6/10):

    Booked for a silly handball in the first half. Played Silva in for his chipped finish. Struggled to penetrate West Ham thereafter and was subbed on the hour. 

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  • West Ham United v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Rayan Cherki (6/10):

    Second half introduction. A couple of great deliveries went begging.

    Jeremy Doku (5/10):

    On for Ait-Nouri. Struggled to get on the ball.

    Tijjani Reijnders (7/10):

    Replaced Silva. Superb free-kick delivery almost got City out of jail. 

    Phil Foden (6/10):

    On for Semenyo. Ran at West Ham continually but couldn't pick the lock.

    Pep Guardiola (5/10):

    Sat in the stands due to his touchline ban. Was clearly passing instructions on but will have been left fuming by just how flat City were throughout, even after his tactical tweaks. City just appear to be missing something, and at this rate, they will be missing out on the Premier League title. 

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