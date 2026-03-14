Man City player ratings vs West Ham: Title race over?! Erling Haaland goes missing as Pep Guardiola's side fall nine points behind leaders Arsenal after dire display at London Stadium

Bernardo Silva gave City the lead on the half-hour mark, scoring a brilliant chip, although there is some question as to whether he meant it.

But as soon as they had taken the lead, they lost it, with Konstantinos Mavropanos heading home from a corner, with Gianluigi Donnarumma stranded.

City kept the ball for the most part, but they struggled immensely to make something happen with it, as West Ham appeared comfortable keeping Pep Guardiola's side at arm's length.

In the 83rd minute, Mads Hermansen was called into action, tipping a devilish free-kick delivery from substitute Tijjani Reijnders onto the crossbar, and in injury-time, Marc Guehi somehow skied an effort from close-range, with the Premier League title appearing to sail away with the ball, now they sit nine points behind the north Londoners, albeit with a game in hand.

GOAL rates City's players from the London Stadium...