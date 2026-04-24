Getty Images Sport
‘Win the day’ - James Trafford explains how he has dealt with ‘very up and down’ season at Man City that saw him lose No.1 spot to Gianluigi Donnarumma
Trafford reflects on squad role
Trafford’s second spell at City has proved to be a significant test of character after a promising start to the 2025-26 campaign. Having rejoined the club from Burnley in the summer following a stellar Championship season, the England international featured in City’s first three Premier League fixtures. However, the landscape changed dramatically when City opted to sign Italy captain Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain, relegating Trafford to the bench for top-flight matches.
- Getty Images Sport
Focus on mental resilience
Despite his lack of league minutes, Trafford has maintained a professional outlook and focused on his personal development under the guidance of Guardiola. The young shot-stopper acknowledges that while his summer decision has not played out as envisioned, the experience has been vital for his maturity.
Discussing his mindset and the lessons learned throughout this transitional year, Trafford told BBC Sport: "It has obviously been very up and down throughout the season because I haven't played too much and obviously I had a decision to make in the summer.
"Everyone always thinks when you make decisions [for] the best possible outcome and obviously it hasn't been the best possible outcome, but I have just tried to either improve every day and just try and stay positive, try and stay happy.
"Because throughout the year it has been such a big learning experience so the main thing I didn't want is for it to impact your general happiness and your general feeling. I have had to learn a lot throughout the year and I have just tried to work as hard as I can and try and improve and win the day."
Chasing a domestic treble
Trafford’s contributions in cup competitions remain vital, notably keeping a clean sheet in the Carabao Cup final victory over Arsenal and saving a penalty from Mohamed Salah in the FA Cup. These performances have kept City on track for a potential second domestic treble, with the club currently leading the Premier League table.
Addressing his ambitions for the final months of the season and his hopes for an England call-up, Trafford added: "Obviously I want to try and make the squad. It will be a great experience for me. It will be brilliant, but I can't do anything between now and then. I have got the games where I play to just try and do my best to try and make the squad. [On the treble] Hopefully, that's the aim. We can only win every game that we are involved in. It would obviously be tough but we have got a great squad and we have got full belief that we could do it."
- Getty Images Sport
Wembley date and uncertain future
Trafford is expected to start Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Southampton, providing another high-stakes platform to impress England manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of the World Cup. While he remains central to City’s trophy hunt, interest from Aston Villa suggests a permanent move could be on the cards this summer. With Guardiola previously hinting at a "special" situation for the keeper, these final cup ties may serve as a farewell for the 23-year-old.