Man City not giving up on Elliot Anderson but eye Sandro Tonali as alternative after Nottingham Forest reject initial bid

The Etihad hierarchy are ready to return to the negotiating table for Forest's Anderson. After an impressive campaign that saw him become an ever-present figure at the City Ground, the former Newcastle United man has emerged as a top target for the Manchester giants. Despite the disappointment of seeing their first bid knocked back, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a second improved offer is expected to be submitted imminently.

Forest are holding a firm line on their valuation, reportedly seeking a fee in the region of £100 million. The East Midlands club are using Declan Rice’s record-breaking £105m move to Arsenal as the primary benchmark for any deal. City, however, view Anderson as the perfect profile to revitalise a midfield that surrendered the Premier League title to Mikel Arteta's Gunners last season. With the England international set for a starring role at the upcoming World Cup, City are keen to act quickly before his price tag potentially soars higher.