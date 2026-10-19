Man City dealt major blow as Antoine Semenyo ruled out for two months with knee injury

City have been dealt a major fitness blow after Maresca confirmed that Semenyo faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines. The Ghana international suffered a knee injury during Saturday's hard-fought 3-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town.

Semenyo was introduced from the bench in the closing stages of the contest at the Etihad Stadium. However, he picked up the untimely knock shortly after coming on and was forced to limp down the tunnel at the final whistle.

The lengthy absence represents a significant setback for the Manchester club. Maresca will now have to navigate a congested domestic and European fixture list without one of his dynamic attacking options.