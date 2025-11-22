Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and St Eloi Lupopo, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Mamelodi Sundowns vs St Eloi Lupopo Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
Sundowns vs Lupopo
Date:
November 22, 2025
Kick-off:
15h00
Venue:
Loftus Versfeld Stadium
How to watch Sundowns vs Lupopo online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV, SABC
Sundowns team news & squads
Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso knows the importance of a good start, and all he wants is to avoid a repeat of last year when Sundowns, under Manqoba Mngqithi, started with a struggle against the Democratic Republic of Congo side AS Maniema.
“We remember very well what happened last year on the first game of the group stage, where Mamelodi Sundowns was not able to beat Maniema at home, and from there, all that haunted the team a little bit throughout the group stage,” he told the media.
"So, we want to make a good start. A good start is on the whistle of the referee, and the available players that can start that match, will for sure be very strong and very powerful on going and pursue the result we want to get," Cardoso concluded.
Sundowns have not shared any news on Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, and Malibongwe Khoza, who have been working on their fitness.
They will welcome back Miguel Reisinho, who missed their last domestic outing owing to a two-match suspension.
Sundowns' possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Kekana, Cupido, Mokoena, Allende, Santos, Sales, Matthews, Shalulile
Lupopo team news & squads
The Chaminots come into the match without their defender Dieumerci Mukoko Amale who was slapped with a two-match suspension by CAF owing to his unsporting behaviour against Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium.
Coach Guy Bukasa will also serve a six-match ban on the sidelines following a disciplinary breach in his initial assignment with the U20 Democratic Republic of Congo team at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations that was staged in Egypt early in the year.
Assistant coach Yassine Salmi will be in charge of the team in Pretoria and is hoping for a good outing.
“They are interesting. We know Sundowns very well. We have studied Sundowns well. We are not here for tourism,” he said as quoted by the CAF media team.
“We come to play a simple game. At home, we take it game by game. And each game is managed by all aspects. We never take one aspect and forget the other. In general, we are very specific.
“We know very well that Sundowns has a goal for their opponents. They keep the ball and want us to be running after it.
“We have a different strategy. We can go straight to action and hurt them somehow," Salmi concluded.
Lupopo possible XI: Omossola, Douhadji, Katumbwe, Mendy, Siama, Mutuila, Kambou, Mika, Molia, Kashala, Mpeko
Head-to-head and recent form
Mamelodi Sundowns are still reeling from the pain of losing the CAF Champions League final last season against Pyramids. Coach Cardoso is definitely keen on making amends in the 2025/26 edition.
The Brazilians got past Remo Stars in the second preliminary round after a bye in the previous one to advance to the group stage, where they have been placed with MC Alger, and Al Hilal as well.
The Chaminots got past Al-Merreikh and Orlando Pirates to make the current phase of the annual continental club competition.
Domestically, Sundowns have won their last three Premier Soccer League outings while Lupopo have managed a win and back-to-back draws.
This is the first-ever meeting between the two teams across all competitions.
