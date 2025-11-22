Mamelodi Sundowns vs St Eloi Lupopo Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso knows the importance of a good start, and all he wants is to avoid a repeat of last year when Sundowns, under Manqoba Mngqithi, started with a struggle against the Democratic Republic of Congo side AS Maniema.

“We remember very well what happened last year on the first game of the group stage, where Mamelodi Sundowns was not able to beat Maniema at home, and from there, all that haunted the team a little bit throughout the group stage,” he told the media.

"So, we want to make a good start. A good start is on the whistle of the referee, and the available players that can start that match, will for sure be very strong and very powerful on going and pursue the result we want to get," Cardoso concluded.

Sundowns have not shared any news on Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, and Malibongwe Khoza, who have been working on their fitness.

They will welcome back Miguel Reisinho, who missed their last domestic outing owing to a two-match suspension.

Sundowns' possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Kekana, Cupido, Mokoena, Allende, Santos, Sales, Matthews, Shalulile