FC Saint Eloi Lupopo star Dieumerci Mukoko Amale Is Back In South Africa! Orlando Pirates' slayers confirm controversial defender in CAF Champions League squad to play Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates were paired with the Democratic Republic of Congo outfit St Eloi Lupopo in the CAF Confederation Cup's two-legged second preliminary round after eliminating Lioli FC of Lesotho in the previous hurdle.

The Soweto giants fell 3-0 in Lubumbashi in the first leg, which made their journey to the group stage a tough one. However, they battled at home to make it 3-3 in aggregate, only to be undone in the penalty shootout to crash out.

Dieumerci Mukoko Amale, Lupopo defender, was not amusing to the Buccneers owing to his theatrics on the pitch and was lucky not to be sent off for head-butting an opponent.

Throughout the game, he was charged, which further frustrated the home fans but excited the visitors.

The 27-year-old has been included in the squad that will play Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday in Group C's CAF Champions League outing to be staged at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

"Day one of the CAF Champions League group stage is underway! Saint Eloi Lupopo Football Club players have arrived in South Africa to face Mamelodi," Lupopo posted.

"Sundowns Football Club on Saturday, 22 November 2025 at 15h00."