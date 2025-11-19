FC Saint Eloi Lupopo star Dieumerci Mukoko Amale Is Back In South Africa! Orlando Pirates' slayers confirm controversial defender in CAF Champions League squad to play Mamelodi Sundowns
Mukoko: Mzansi's 'frenemy?'
Orlando Pirates were paired with the Democratic Republic of Congo outfit St Eloi Lupopo in the CAF Confederation Cup's two-legged second preliminary round after eliminating Lioli FC of Lesotho in the previous hurdle.
The Soweto giants fell 3-0 in Lubumbashi in the first leg, which made their journey to the group stage a tough one. However, they battled at home to make it 3-3 in aggregate, only to be undone in the penalty shootout to crash out.
Dieumerci Mukoko Amale, Lupopo defender, was not amusing to the Buccneers owing to his theatrics on the pitch and was lucky not to be sent off for head-butting an opponent.
Throughout the game, he was charged, which further frustrated the home fans but excited the visitors.
The 27-year-old has been included in the squad that will play Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday in Group C's CAF Champions League outing to be staged at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
"Day one of the CAF Champions League group stage is underway! Saint Eloi Lupopo Football Club players have arrived in South Africa to face Mamelodi," Lupopo posted.
"Sundowns Football Club on Saturday, 22 November 2025 at 15h00."
Will Mukoko play against Sundowns?
Mukoko can travel with Lupopo, but he will not be part of the team to play the Brazilians since his unsporting behaviour in the match against the Sea Robbers has landed him in trouble.
The right-back will serve a two-match suspension, meaning he will miss the games against the South African champions and the Sudanese outfit Al Hilal.
"Mukoko sees red for his aggression on the Orlando Pirates Football Club player: Two matches," the Chaminots confirmed on Wednesday.
Basically, Lupopo can't risk fielding the defender because they will risk a fine and will end up forfeiting the match as well.
Pirates fined!
Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates' complaints against Lupopo have been quashed by CAF, who have also fined the club for spraying chemicals on their opponent's dressing room.
"Football Club Saint Lupopo has secured a decisive administrative victory following a decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF)," Lupopo's statement read on Wednesday.
"The CAF rejected the complaint filed by South Africa's Orlando Pirates and confirmed the eligibility of players Molia and Kashala, who were properly registered. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also clarified that the presence of coach Guy Bukasa on the bench during the match cannot be used as grounds for sanctioning FC Saint Eloi Lupopo.
"However, the Disciplinary Committee upheld the six-match suspension of coach Guy Bukasa Misakabu for the U-20 case, along with a fine," Lupopo added.
"Furthermore, following our club's complaint against Orlando Pirates, CAF has imposed financial sanctions on the South African club: $5,000 for denying FC Saint Eloi Lupopo the necessary accreditations. $20,000 for spraying chemicals in our team's locker room," the statement further read.
"This decision reinforces the victory achieved on the field and strengthens our club's position in the competition. FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo will continue to defend its interests with the utmost determination," they concluded.
Why Sundowns are under pressure against Lupopo
Mamelodi Sundowns come into the game under pressure since they know they have to deliver the CAF Champions League this season.
The management has invested in quality players to help coach Miguel Cardoso and his technical team to secure the elusive crown, after finishing second last season.
Lupopo have nothing to lose, explaining why they might be tough against Masandawana.