Miguel Cardoso, Ronwen Williams, Peter Shalulile & Nuno Santos, Mamelodi Sundowns 16-9GOAL GFX
Celine Abrahams

CAF Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns’ relentless pursuit of a second star enters a new chapter as Masandawana prepare for Saint-Eloi Lupopo, driven by a decade‑long obsession to reclaim continental glory

Since lifting their first CAF Champions League crown in 2016, the Brazilians have been haunted by the elusive second star. Every season, the ambition burns brighter, yet heartbreak follows. Now, as they gear up to host Lupopo, Masandawana’s quest feels renewed - armed with depth, tactical clarity and continental hunger, this campaign could finally deliver the prize they covet most.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ journey in Africa’s premier club competition has become a saga of ambition, frustration and unyielding belief. The “second star” has grown into more than a trophy - it is a symbol of legacy, dominance and continental validation. 

From the triumph of 2016 to repeated near‑misses in the years since, Sundowns have carried the weight of expectation. As they prepare to face Congolese side Saint-Eloi Lupopo in their first match in Group C at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the fixture is more than a preliminary hurdle; it is the opening act in a season where the stars may finally align for Masandawana. 

Here, GOAL reflects on Sundowns’ journey on the continent and what could prove to be the difference this time around for coach Miguel Cardoso and his squad.

    The dream that began in 2016

    When Sundowns stunned Africa by clinching their maiden CAF Champions League title in 2016, it was more than just a victory; it was a seismic moment that shifted the perception of South African football.  

    That triumph was painted in golden hues: the tactical brilliance of Pitso Mosimane, the resilience of a squad that refused to bow to giants and the roar of fans who believed they were witnessing history. Yet, as the confetti settled, a new hunger emerged. The first star was proof of possibility, but it also lit a fire that has never dimmed. From boardroom strategy to training‑ground sweat, the club’s identity became intertwined with the pursuit of a second star, a symbol of sustained greatness that would elevate Sundowns from champions to dynasty builders.

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix

    Near misses and painful exits

    The seasons that followed read like chapters in a tragic epic. Sundowns marched into quarter-finals and semi-finals with swagger, often dazzling neutrals with their fluid passing and high‑pressing intensity. But football is cruel, and the margins at continental level are razor‑thin. 

    Al Ahly’s ruthless efficiency, Wydad Casablanca’s fortress‑like home advantage, and unexpected slip‑ups against less fancied opponents all conspired to halt Sundowns’ progress. Each elimination carried its own sting: the heartbreak of penalties, the frustration of squandered chances, the bitter taste of dominance undone by a single lapse.   

    Supporters began to speak of “what ifs” and “almosts,” yet the narrative never soured into despair. Instead, every setback hardened the resolve, turning disappointment into fuel for the next campaign. The second star remained elusive, but the chase became part of Sundowns’ mythology.

  • Peter Shalulile & Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Why this season feels different

    This campaign carries a different aura, a sense of readiness that feels tangible. The squad is a blend of artistry and steel: Up front, Sundowns have plenty of firepower. Peter Shalulile, Tashreeq Matthews and Nuno Santos give them a cutting edge in attack, while Marcelo Allende and Teboho Mokoena keep the midfield ticking with drive and creativity. And with Ronwen Williams’ vast experience steadying things at the back, the balance across the pitch feels spot‑on. 

    Off the pitch, the club’s investment in sports science, recruitment and infrastructure has created a professional ecosystem that rivals Europe’s elite. There is a maturity about this group, a collective understanding that continental success demands not only talent but also patience, discipline and adaptability. For once, the stars, figuratively and literally, seem aligned, and the whispers around Chloorkop suggest that this could be the season when ambition finally meets destiny.

  • Guy Bukasa, DR Congo, October 2025Backpage

    Saint-Eloi Lupopo: The first test of resolve

    The clash with Lupopo may look routine on paper, but Sundowns know better than to underestimate the Congolese outfit; they can just ask Orlando Pirates. Lupopo’s spirit, forged in the cauldron of Congolese football, makes them dangerous opponents capable of unsettling even the most polished sides.   

    For Sundowns, this fixture is not just about progression; however, it is about setting the tone. A commanding performance would announce their intent to the continent, a statement that Masandawana are not here to stumble at early hurdles but to march relentlessly toward glory. The match is a symbolic curtain‑raiser, a chance to showcase the depth of their squad, the sharpness of their tactics and the hunger that has been simmering since 2016. In many ways, Lupopo represents the first mountain to climb, and Sundowns know that every summit begins with a decisive first step.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans, November 2025Backpage

    The weight of legacy and expectation

    For Sundowns, the second star is not merely a trophy; it is a legacy project. Domestic dominance has long been secured, with league titles stacking up like clockwork. But continental glory carries a different weight, one that transcends borders and etches names into African football’s eternal scroll. 

    The supporters feel it in their bones, the players carry it in their hearts and the club’s leadership frames every season around this singular pursuit. The expectation is immense, sometimes suffocating, but within that pressure lies opportunity. To win again would be to silence doubts, to transform “nearly men” into conquerors and to cement Sundowns’ place among Africa’s true giants.    

    The second star would not just crown a campaign, it would complete a decade‑long narrative of ambition, resilience and unyielding belief.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

