Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns
Khothatso Leballo

Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo in CAF Champions League group opener - AFCON-hopeful Themba Zwane to make surprise start?

Masandawana host the Railmen at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday as they begin their CAF Champions League Group C campaign. They are keen on making a strong statement, knowing a win would help them stay at par or overtake Al Hilal, who occupy top spot after edging MC Alger on Friday. With home advantage and high expectations on them after last season's near-miss in this tournament, the Tshwane giants will be pushing to seize early control of the group.

GOAL predicts how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could line up his men against FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo on Saturday.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    The Brazilians goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in the last match Sundowns played before the FIFA break and also did not concede in the 45 minutes he played for Bafana against Zambia. 

  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    The intelligent and riving wing-back can be trusted in both defending and when Sundowns are attacking. 

  • Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    The former Cape Town City man completes Sundowns' strength in the wing-back as he justifies why he deserves to start ahead of Divine Lunga.  

  • Grant Kekana, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana

    This is a man keen on proving to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos that he deserves to return to the national side, especially with the 2025 AFCON looming. 

  • Keanu Cupido, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Keanu Cupido

    Since the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Cupido has never looked back and has been a regular starter whenever he is available for selection. 

  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    One of the first names on Cardoso's scoresheet, Mokoena is a player Lupopo know can destroy them in midfield.  

  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende

    The Chilean is known for his consistency and has, in the past few seasons, gained valuable experience in Africa. 

  • Nuno Santos, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Nuno Santos

    The Portuguese linkman is still trying to warm up to Champions League football and will now have a feel of what the group stage feels like.   

    He should start ahead of Themba Zwane who lacks match fitness. 

  • Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Arthur Sales

    Cardoso has on a number of occasions expressed admiration for how the Brazilian forward keeps on improving.  

  • Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Tashreeq Matthews

    Another player who has earned the full trust of Csardoso, Matthews' speed can be too much for Lupopo defenders. 

  • Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Peter Shalulile

    After Iqraam Raynetrs had a cardiac scare, he has been used sparingly with caution and that makes way for Shalulile to start.  

