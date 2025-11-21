GOAL predicts how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could line up his men against FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo on Saturday.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo in CAF Champions League group opener - AFCON-hopeful Themba Zwane to make surprise start?
- AFP
GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams
The Brazilians goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in the last match Sundowns played before the FIFA break and also did not concede in the 45 minutes he played for Bafana against Zambia.
- Backpage
RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau
The intelligent and riving wing-back can be trusted in both defending and when Sundowns are attacking.
- Backpagepix
LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba
The former Cape Town City man completes Sundowns' strength in the wing-back as he justifies why he deserves to start ahead of Divine Lunga.
- Backpage
CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana
This is a man keen on proving to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos that he deserves to return to the national side, especially with the 2025 AFCON looming.
- Backpagepix
CENTRE-BACK: Keanu Cupido
Since the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Cupido has never looked back and has been a regular starter whenever he is available for selection.
- Backpage
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena
One of the first names on Cardoso's scoresheet, Mokoena is a player Lupopo know can destroy them in midfield.
- Backpage
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende
The Chilean is known for his consistency and has, in the past few seasons, gained valuable experience in Africa.
- Backpagepix
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Nuno Santos
The Portuguese linkman is still trying to warm up to Champions League football and will now have a feel of what the group stage feels like.
He should start ahead of Themba Zwane who lacks match fitness.
- Backpage
RIGHT ATTACKER: Arthur Sales
Cardoso has on a number of occasions expressed admiration for how the Brazilian forward keeps on improving.
- Backpage
LEFT ATTACKER: Tashreeq Matthews
Another player who has earned the full trust of Csardoso, Matthews' speed can be too much for Lupopo defenders.
- Backpagepix
CENTRE-FORWARD: Peter Shalulile
After Iqraam Raynetrs had a cardiac scare, he has been used sparingly with caution and that makes way for Shalulile to start.