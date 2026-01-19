Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orbit College Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orbit College, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
|Game:
|Sundowns vs Orbit College
|Date:
|January 19, 2022
Kick-off:
|19h30 SA Time
|Venue:
|Loftus Versfeld Stadium
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport PSL Channel 202
The defending champions have not shared any news regarding the fitness of the likes of Malibongwe Khoza and Thapelo Morena, who, prior to AFCON, were nursing injuries.
However, the likes of Themba Zwane and Mothobi Mvala are expected to be part of the matchday squad.
The team recently made a shock move to sign Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng, who was playing on loan for Orbit College.
Kobamelo Kodisang returned after his loan deal with AVS Futebol SAD, while Khulumani Ndamane was signed from TS Galaxy, and Brayan Leon joined Masandawana from Independiente Medellin.
Teboho Mokoena is suspended for this fixture.
Sundowns' possible XI:Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Kekana, Cupido, Aubaas, Allende, Santos, Zwane, Matthews, Rayners
Orbit College didn't know they would lose Saleng in the ongoing short transfer window.
The 27-year-old had two goals and three assists in the 13 games he played for the Mswenko Boys.
The Premier Soccer League newcomers haven't signed any high-profile players, meaning they will, most likely, rely on those they have been using in previous outings.
No player is suspended for the Mswenko Boys.
Orbit College Possible XI: Moerane, Mkhabela, Mokgosi, Nhlapo, Madiba, Mngqibisa, Batsi, Lukhele, Ngiba, Modimoeng, Wagaba
Before the AFCON break, Masandawana had collected 26 Premier Soccer League points, having managed seven wins, five draws, and a loss. A win will take them to the top of the table since the current leaders, Orlando Pirates, are not in action today.
The Mswenko Boys are placed 13th in the log, having managed four wins, a draw, and nine losses.
This is the first meeting between the sides across all competitions.