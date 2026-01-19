+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Monnapule Saleng, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns
Seth Willis

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orbit College Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The two South African top-tier sides are set to restart club football following the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) break in Morocco. While the Mswenko Boys had no players featured, the defending Premier Soccer League champions had five players in the Bafana Bafana team that reached the Round of 16.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orbit College, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.        

  • Kick-off time

    Game: Sundowns vs Orbit College
    Date: January 19, 2022

    Kick-off:

    		19h30 SA Time
    Venue: Loftus Versfeld Stadium
  • How to watch Sundowns vs Orbit College online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SuperSport PSL Channel 202

  • Sundowns team news & squads

    The defending champions have not shared any news regarding the fitness of the likes of Malibongwe Khoza and Thapelo Morena, who, prior to AFCON, were nursing injuries.

    However, the likes of Themba Zwane and Mothobi Mvala are expected to be part of the matchday squad.

    The team recently made a shock move to sign Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng, who was playing on loan for Orbit College. 

    Kobamelo Kodisang returned after his loan deal with AVS Futebol SAD, while Khulumani Ndamane was signed from TS Galaxy, and Brayan Leon joined Masandawana from Independiente Medellin.

    Teboho Mokoena is suspended for this fixture.

    Sundowns' possible XI:Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Kekana, Cupido, Aubaas, Allende, Santos, Zwane, Matthews, Rayners

  • Monnapule Saleng, Orbit CollegeBackpage

    Orbit Colllege team news & squads

    Orbit College didn't know they would lose Saleng in the ongoing short transfer window. 

    The 27-year-old had two goals and three assists in the 13 games he played for the Mswenko Boys.

    The Premier Soccer League newcomers haven't signed any high-profile players, meaning they will, most likely, rely on those they have been using in previous outings.

    No player is suspended for the Mswenko Boys.

    Orbit College Possible XI: Moerane, Mkhabela, Mokgosi, Nhlapo, Madiba, Mngqibisa, Batsi, Lukhele, Ngiba, Modimoeng, Wagaba

  • Head-to-head and recent form

    Before the AFCON break, Masandawana had collected 26 Premier Soccer League points, having managed seven wins, five draws, and a loss. A win will take them to the top of the table since the current leaders, Orlando Pirates, are not in action today.

    The Mswenko Boys are placed 13th in the log, having managed four wins, a draw, and nine losses.

    This is the first meeting between the sides across all competitions.

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage

