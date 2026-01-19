Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orbit College Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The defending champions have not shared any news regarding the fitness of the likes of Malibongwe Khoza and Thapelo Morena, who, prior to AFCON, were nursing injuries.

However, the likes of Themba Zwane and Mothobi Mvala are expected to be part of the matchday squad.

The team recently made a shock move to sign Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng, who was playing on loan for Orbit College.

Kobamelo Kodisang returned after his loan deal with AVS Futebol SAD, while Khulumani Ndamane was signed from TS Galaxy, and Brayan Leon joined Masandawana from Independiente Medellin.

Teboho Mokoena is suspended for this fixture.

Sundowns' possible XI:Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Kekana, Cupido, Aubaas, Allende, Santos, Zwane, Matthews, Rayners