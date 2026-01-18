+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Mamelodi Sundowns
Khothatso Leballo

Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Orbit College as PSL action resumes - Miguel Cardoso to hand surprise debuts with new signing and key midfielder ruled out?

The Brazilians are back from the 2025 AFCON break and resume their bid to win the Premier Soccer League title when they host Mswenko Boys at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday. Starting the year part of the chasing pack seeking to dislodge Orlando Pirates from the top of the table, Masandawana need nothing short of victory in their backyard amid some pressure on coach Miguel Cardoso.

GOAL predicts how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could line up his men in this Premier Soccer League clash with Orbit College on Monday.

  • Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    The Bafana captain returns from a disappointing Round of 16 exit at 2025 AFCON after losing to Cameroon and would not want to carry that into Monday's game. 

  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    Another player who returns from AFCON carrying some disappointment, but this is a different competition altogether.  

  • Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    With competition in this role from Divine Lunga, Fawaaz Basadien and Asekho Tiwani, Mbodiba is expected to keep his position.  

  • Grant Kekana of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana

    After Bafana appeared a bit shaky at the back, Kekana would want to show Hugo Broos that he is needed in the national team by delivering top performances for Masandawana. 

  • Keanu Cupido, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Keanu Cupido

    The former Cape Town City man has formed an understanding with Kekana at the heart of defence but knows that Mothobi Mvala, Malibongwe Khoza and new signing Khulumani Ndamane are waiting in the wings to start ahead of him. 

  • Bathusi Aubaas, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Bathusi Aubaas

    With Teboho Mokoena out suspended after being red-carded during Sundowns' last game which was against Siwelele FC, Aubaas knows there are much expectations on him to carry the team in the engine room.

  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende

    The hard-running Chilean can be trusted to be the link between defence and attack to add some advantage to the Brazilians.  

  • Nuno Santos, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Nuno Santos

    The Portuguese attacker has so far shown that he can fill the gap left by Lucas Ribeiro Costa and more is expected from him as Sundowns enter a more critical stage of their season.  

  • Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Themba Zwane

    The Sundowns captain was back from an injury layoff before the AFCON break and had more time to fully recover in the past month.  

  • Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Tashreeq Matthews

    His speed can be devastating for opponents and this is a man who is much trusted by Cardoso. 

    New signing Monnapule Saleng will be missing due to an injury.

  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Iqraam Rayners

    Some Sundowns fans might have wanted new signing Brayan Leon to start and show why Sundowns went all the way to South America to get him, but Rayners is likely to start for continuity's sake.  

