GOAL predicts how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could line up his men in this Premier Soccer League clash with Orbit College on Monday.
Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Orbit College as PSL action resumes - Miguel Cardoso to hand surprise debuts with new signing and key midfielder ruled out?
GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams
The Bafana captain returns from a disappointing Round of 16 exit at 2025 AFCON after losing to Cameroon and would not want to carry that into Monday's game.
RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau
Another player who returns from AFCON carrying some disappointment, but this is a different competition altogether.
LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba
With competition in this role from Divine Lunga, Fawaaz Basadien and Asekho Tiwani, Mbodiba is expected to keep his position.
CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana
After Bafana appeared a bit shaky at the back, Kekana would want to show Hugo Broos that he is needed in the national team by delivering top performances for Masandawana.
CENTRE-BACK: Keanu Cupido
The former Cape Town City man has formed an understanding with Kekana at the heart of defence but knows that Mothobi Mvala, Malibongwe Khoza and new signing Khulumani Ndamane are waiting in the wings to start ahead of him.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Bathusi Aubaas
With Teboho Mokoena out suspended after being red-carded during Sundowns' last game which was against Siwelele FC, Aubaas knows there are much expectations on him to carry the team in the engine room.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende
The hard-running Chilean can be trusted to be the link between defence and attack to add some advantage to the Brazilians.
RIGHT ATTACKER: Nuno Santos
The Portuguese attacker has so far shown that he can fill the gap left by Lucas Ribeiro Costa and more is expected from him as Sundowns enter a more critical stage of their season.
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Themba Zwane
The Sundowns captain was back from an injury layoff before the AFCON break and had more time to fully recover in the past month.
LEFT ATTACKER: Tashreeq Matthews
His speed can be devastating for opponents and this is a man who is much trusted by Cardoso.
New signing Monnapule Saleng will be missing due to an injury.
CENTRE-FORWARD: Iqraam Rayners
Some Sundowns fans might have wanted new signing Brayan Leon to start and show why Sundowns went all the way to South America to get him, but Rayners is likely to start for continuity's sake.