Mamelodi Sundowns vs MC Alger's CAF Champions League Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and MC Alger, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
|Game:
|Mamelodi Sundowns vs MC Alger
|Date:
|February 14, 2026
|Kick-off:
|15h00 SAT
|Venue:
|Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's Channel 209 and SABC
Mamelodi Sundowns will have to do without their creative midfielder Nuno Santos, who is suspended after accumulating two yellow cards.
Keanu Cupido is nursing an injury alongside Monnapule Saleng, but there is no recent news regarding the availability of Saleng and Cupido.
Sundowns possible starting XI: Williams, Modiba, Mudau, Kekana, Ndamane, Mokoena, Adams, Allende, Matthews, Sales, Leon
MC Alger have no recent injury concerns or suspensions, which is a plus for coach Rhulani Mokwena.
The only concern is the availability of Reda Halaimia, who is rehabilitating a toe injury.
MC Alger Probable XI: Guendouz, Gassi, Menezla, Abdellaoui, Khelif, Benhaoua, Benkhemassa, Zougrana, Anatouf, Boukholda, Ferhat
In the recent three CAF Champions League outings, MC Alger have two wins and a loss; the recent fixture was against leaders Al-Hilal Omdurman, where Mokwena's men won 2-1.
The People's Club have two wins, as many losses, and a draw in Group C.
Mamelodi Sundowns have not won any of their last three games in the pool, having managed two draws and a loss. Masandawana have a win, three draws, and a loss.
The latest outing was away to St Eloi Lupopo, which ended 1-1, jeopardizing the Brazilians' chances of making the quarter-final.
In the head-to-head meeting, this is the second time the two teams have met; the initial one was in Algeria, and it ended goalless.