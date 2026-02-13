Mamelodi Sundowns vs MC Alger's CAF Champions League Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

In the recent three CAF Champions League outings, MC Alger have two wins and a loss; the recent fixture was against leaders Al-Hilal Omdurman, where Mokwena's men won 2-1.

The People's Club have two wins, as many losses, and a draw in Group C.

Mamelodi Sundowns have not won any of their last three games in the pool, having managed two draws and a loss. Masandawana have a win, three draws, and a loss.

The latest outing was away to St Eloi Lupopo, which ended 1-1, jeopardizing the Brazilians' chances of making the quarter-final.

In the head-to-head meeting, this is the second time the two teams have met; the initial one was in Algeria, and it ended goalless.