Mamelodi Sundowns vs MC Alger's CAF Champions League Preview
Seth Willis

Mamelodi Sundowns vs MC Alger's CAF Champions League Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The defending Premier Soccer League champions host the Rhulani Mokwena side at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, desperate for maximum points in Group D. The Saturday outing in Mzansi might be the final game for under-fire coach Miguel Cardoso, who is struggling for consistency. Anything but a win will lead to Masandawana's elimination.

GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and MC Alger, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

  Loftus Versfeld Stadium

    Kick-off time

    Game: Mamelodi Sundowns vs MC Alger
    Date: February 14, 2026
    Kick-off:15h00 SAT
    Venue: Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria
  • How to watch Sundowns vs MC Alger online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's Channel 209 and SABC

    Or you can follow LIVE proceedings here at GOAL

  Mamelodi Sundowns team news & squads

    Mamelodi Sundowns team news & squads

    Mamelodi Sundowns will have to do without their creative midfielder Nuno Santos, who is suspended after accumulating two yellow cards.

    Keanu Cupido is nursing an injury alongside Monnapule Saleng, but there is no recent news regarding the availability of Saleng and Cupido.

    Sundowns possible starting XI: Williams, Modiba, Mudau, Kekana, Ndamane, Mokoena, Adams, Allende, Matthews, Sales, Leon

  MC Alger team news & squads

    MC Alger team news & squads

    MC Alger have no recent injury concerns or suspensions, which is a plus for coach Rhulani Mokwena.

    The only concern is the availability of Reda Halaimia, who is rehabilitating a toe injury.

    MC Alger Probable XI: Guendouz, Gassi, Menezla, Abdellaoui, Khelif, Benhaoua, Benkhemassa, Zougrana, Anatouf, Boukholda, Ferhat

  Head-to-head and recent form

    Head-to-head and recent form

    In the recent three CAF Champions League outings, MC Alger have two wins and a loss; the recent fixture was against leaders Al-Hilal Omdurman, where Mokwena's men won 2-1.

    The People's Club have two wins, as many losses, and a draw in Group C.

    Mamelodi Sundowns have not won any of their last three games in the pool, having managed two draws and a loss. Masandawana have a win, three draws, and a loss.

    The latest outing was away to St Eloi Lupopo, which ended 1-1, jeopardizing the Brazilians' chances of making the quarter-final.

    In the head-to-head meeting, this is the second time the two teams have met; the initial one was in Algeria, and it ended goalless.

  Mamelodi Sundowns

