Now, GOAL takes a look at how the former Esperance head coach Miguel Cardoso might line up Mamelodi Sundowns against MC Alger, who are led by Rhulani Mokwena.
Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI against MC Alger as frenemy Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mzansi! Brayan Leon to replace Peter Shalulile in crucial CAF Champions League outing?
GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams
Williams is expected to continue in goal in this crucial encounter after returning to action last weekend in a 1-1 draw with Lupopo.
Denis Onyango had deputised in the 2-1 loss away to Al-Hilal Omdurman as the Bafana Bafana captain was recovering from an injury.
RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau
This is a crucial game for Masandawana, explaining why the technical team can't risk benching the always dependable right-back.
LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba
Just like Mudau, the versatile Modiba has been consistent for the Brazilians both defensively and in attack, of course, when help is needed.
A vital piece in the club ahead of the Saturday test.
CENTRE-BACK: Khulumani Ndamane
The 22-year-old is set to make a third start for Sundowns in a row across all competitions after joining from TS Galaxy in the January transfer window.
CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana
An established central defender who is very solid on most days. He will have to provide leadership at the back as Ndamane continues to familiarise himself with CAF Champions League football.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena
A midfield maestro who will undoubtedly be heavily depended on to cushion the back four and ensure seamless cohesion between the defence, the midfield and the frontline.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Jayden Adams
The Bafana Bafana midfielder rewarded Cardoso's faith in him with a goal against Lupopo. His recent form might see him start this weekend.
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende
With Nuno Santos suspended, the Chile international is expected to start.
RIGHT ATTACKER: Arthur Sales
In seven outings, the South American has three goals and an assist, which underlines his importance to the team.
LEFT-ATTACKER: Tashreeq Matthews
Despite managing a goal and an assist in seven CAF Champions League games, Matthews is Cardoso's favourite owing to the many chances he creates. He will, however, need to work on his finishing.
CENTRE-FORWARD: Brayan Leon
Peter Shalulile struggled to stamp his authority against Lupopo; we might see Leon leading the line.