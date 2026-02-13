Goal.com
Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Mamelodi Sundowns
Seth Willis

Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI against MC Alger as frenemy Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mzansi! Brayan Leon to replace Peter Shalulile in crucial CAF Champions League outing?

This is a massive game for the Brazilians as they hope to go all the way and win their second CAF inter-club competition star. However, it might also determine the future of coach Miguel Cardoso, who has been blowing hot and cold across all competitions. Any slip-up will lead to the elimination of the defending Premier Soccer League champions.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how the former Esperance head coach Miguel Cardoso might line up Mamelodi Sundowns against MC Alger, who are led by Rhulani Mokwena.

  • Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    Williams is expected to continue in goal in this crucial encounter after returning to action last weekend in a 1-1 draw with Lupopo.

    Denis Onyango had deputised in the 2-1 loss away to Al-Hilal Omdurman as the Bafana Bafana captain was recovering from an injury.

  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    This is a crucial game for Masandawana, explaining why the technical team can't risk benching the always dependable right-back.

  • Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    Just like Mudau, the versatile Modiba has been consistent for the Brazilians both defensively and in attack, of course, when help is needed.

    A vital piece in the club ahead of the Saturday test.

  • Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Khulumani Ndamane

    The 22-year-old is set to make a third start for Sundowns in a row across all competitions after joining from TS Galaxy in the January transfer window.

  • Grant Kekana of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana

    An established central defender who is very solid on most days. He will have to provide leadership at the back as Ndamane continues to familiarise himself with CAF Champions League football. 

  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    A midfield maestro who will undoubtedly be heavily depended on to cushion the back four and ensure seamless cohesion between the defence, the midfield and the frontline.

  • Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Jayden Adams

    The Bafana Bafana midfielder rewarded Cardoso's faith in him with a goal against Lupopo. His recent form might see him start this weekend. 

  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende

    With Nuno Santos suspended, the Chile international is expected to start. 

  • Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Arthur Sales

    In seven outings, the South American has three goals and an assist, which underlines his importance to the team.

  • Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    LEFT-ATTACKER: Tashreeq Matthews

    Despite managing a goal and an assist in seven CAF Champions League games, Matthews is Cardoso's favourite owing to the many chances he creates. He will, however, need to work on his finishing.

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Brayan Leon

    Peter Shalulile struggled to stamp his authority against Lupopo; we might see Leon leading the line.

