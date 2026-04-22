Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Sundowns are chasing their 11th consecutive win in the Premier Soccer League, which is a massive record to chase for Miguel Cardoso's men. In the last five games, across all competitions, Masandawana have four wins and a loss, which came against Stade Malien in the CAF Champions League's second-leg quarterfinal in Mali.

Stellies have been blowing hot and cold, but, interestingly, they have one loss in the last eight league outings, where they have four wins, and three draws as well.

Hunt's men have claimed two victories, as many draws, and one loss in the most recent five assignments.

In the head-to-head record, Sundowns have three wins and as many losses in the most recent meetings between the teams across all competitions. In PSL, the Brazilians have straight wins in the last five outings between the sides.