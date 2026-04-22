Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
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Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
|Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
|Game:
|Sundowns vs Stellies
|Date:
|22 April 2026
|Kick-off:
|19h30 SA Time
|Venue:
|Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Aubrey Modiba and Grant Kekana missed last weekend's CAF Champions League assignment against Esperance owing to suspension, but are now available for selection.
Winger Monnapule Saleng got a few minutes against Esperancea, explaining why he might start.
Mothobi Mvala, who has been working on his fitness, might get some minutes as well
Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Ndamane, Kekana, Modiba, Adams, Allende, Mokoena, Saleng, Sales, Rayners
Wonderboy Makhubu is still out suspended, which is a blow for former Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt. Judas Moseamedi might get his chance in the attacking department.
No new injuries for the visitors, which is a massive boost for the technical team ahead of the tough assignment.
Sundowns Possible XI: Stephens, Godswill, Moloisane, Ndah, Tiwani, Mokobodi, Mthiyane, Palace, Butsaka, Titus, Mabasa
Sundowns are chasing their 11th consecutive win in the Premier Soccer League, which is a massive record to chase for Miguel Cardoso's men. In the last five games, across all competitions, Masandawana have four wins and a loss, which came against Stade Malien in the CAF Champions League's second-leg quarterfinal in Mali.
Stellies have been blowing hot and cold, but, interestingly, they have one loss in the last eight league outings, where they have four wins, and three draws as well.
Hunt's men have claimed two victories, as many draws, and one loss in the most recent five assignments.
In the head-to-head record, Sundowns have three wins and as many losses in the most recent meetings between the teams across all competitions. In PSL, the Brazilians have straight wins in the last five outings between the sides.