Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Thapelo Morena and Langelihle Phili, Mamelodi Sundowns vs StellenboschBackpage
Seth Willis

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stellenbosch FC
Esperance
Stellenbosch FC
M. Cardoso
R. Williams
T. Mokoena
M. Allende
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay

The defending Premier Soccer League champions will go to the summit of the table with victory in the midweek assignment. Stellies have been doing quite well in the recent assignments, explaining why the Wednesday fixture will be exciting for the fans and stakeholders as well. Gavin Hunt's men are hopeful of a top-eight finish, explaining why they need a positive result.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  • Kick-off time

    Game: Sundowns vs Stellies 
    Date:22 April 2026
    Kick-off:19h30 SA Time
    Venue: Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria
    • Advertisement

  • How to watch Sundowns vs Stellies online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    Follow LIVE updates on GOAL.

  • Grant Kekana, Thapelo Morena, Divine Lunga and Zuko Mdunyelwa of Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Sundowns news & squads

    Aubrey Modiba and Grant Kekana missed last weekend's CAF Champions League assignment against Esperance owing to suspension, but are now available for selection.
    Winger Monnapule Saleng got a few minutes against Esperancea, explaining why he might start.

    Mothobi Mvala, who has been working on his fitness, might get some minutes as well

    Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Ndamane, Kekana, Modiba, Adams, Allende, Mokoena, Saleng, Sales, Rayners

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Mlungisi Mbunjana & Wonderboy Makhubu, Stellenbosch FC vs TS Galaxy, March 2026Backpagepix

    Stellies news & squads

    Wonderboy Makhubu is still out suspended, which is a blow for former Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt. Judas Moseamedi might get his chance in the attacking department.

    No new injuries for the visitors, which is a massive boost for the technical team ahead of the tough assignment. 

    Sundowns Possible XI: Stephens, Godswill, Moloisane, Ndah, Tiwani, Mokobodi, Mthiyane, Palace, Butsaka, Titus, Mabasa

  • Peter Shalulile and Omega Mdaka, Mamelodi Sundowns vs StellenboschBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Sundowns are chasing their 11th consecutive win in the Premier Soccer League, which is a massive record to chase for Miguel Cardoso's men. In the last five games, across all competitions, Masandawana have four wins and a loss, which came against Stade Malien in the CAF Champions League's second-leg quarterfinal in Mali.

    Stellies have been blowing hot and cold, but, interestingly, they have one loss in the last eight league outings, where they have four wins, and three draws as well.

    Hunt's men have claimed two victories, as many draws, and one loss in the most recent five assignments.

    In the head-to-head record, Sundowns have three wins and as many losses in the most recent meetings between the teams across all competitions. In PSL, the Brazilians have straight wins in the last five outings between the sides.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Stellenbosch FC crest
Stellenbosch FC
VDA
Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay crest
Richards Bay
RIC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC