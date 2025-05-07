Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's Premier Soccer League hosting of the Chilli Boys on Wednesday.

Log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns are back home in Tshwane, where they will host Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

The Brazilians are just two wins away from a record-extending eighth-straight Premier Soccer League title and they come up against the Chilli Boy,s who are mid-table and pushing to finish the season in the top half of the log.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Chippa, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.