Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns XI to face Chippa United in a PSL clash - Will Cardoso change his winning formula?

With the league nearing its climax, Masandawana look to finish strong and shift focus to the continent—but must first cool off the Chilli Boys.

Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Chippa United to Loftus Versfeld Stadium in a much-anticipated clash.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides this season due to earlier postponements.

Masandawana are just a few points away from securing their eighth consecutive league title, a feat that would further cement their dominance in South African football.

Chippa United, on the other hand, are desperate to bounce back after two successive defeats.

The Eastern Cape outfit are fighting to secure a top-eight finish and will be hoping to upset the champions-elect.

Both teams have plenty to play for, setting up a high-stakes encounter in Pretoria.

Here, GOAL picks Sundowns' first-choice XI and forecasts how Miguel Cardoso is likely to line up his team against the Chilli Boys.