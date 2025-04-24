Caf Champions League: Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Al Ahly in sink-or-swim semi-final tie - Miguel Cardoso to start Themba Zwane and Lucas Suarez?

The Brazilians are in Cairo and just a game away from reaching the final of Africa's premier club competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns continue their bid to reach the Caf Champions League final for the first time since 2016 when they face Al Ahly on Friday.

The match at Cairo International Stadium is a semi-final, second leg clash and comes after the two continental giants played to a 0-0 draw in the Tshwane leg last weekend.

Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso is expected to make changes to his team for improvements from the first leg and GOAL predicts how he could line up his men.