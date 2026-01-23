Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Hilal CAF Champions League Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to welcome Sudanese giants Al Hilal for their third round of matchday action in the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Both come into the game with an equal amount of strength; one win and a draw mean the encounter at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium will prove who is who in the group.

Sundowns defeated Saint-Eloi Lupopo in their opening game before a 0-0 draw against Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger in Algeria. Al Hilal beat Alger before they were held to a draw by the DR Congo outfit.

Although they are playing away from home, Al Hilal have shown resilience both in the Rwandan Premier League and in the Champions League. That means they will not be intimidated so much by the vibrancy expected in Pretoria, especially at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Here,brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Hilal, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.