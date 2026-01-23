+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Khuliso Mudau, Tashreeq Mathews, Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Hilal CAF Champions League Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Masandawana are set to face one of their toughest challenges so far in the competition, as they are about to tackle an unbeaten opponent. The Pretoria giants resumed their campaign this year with a convincing win over Orbit College in the Premier Soccer League, and now the focus is on the continental campaign. The PSL heavyweights know they must make use of home advantage and open the gap in Group C, thus boosting their chance of reaching the knockout stage.

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to welcome Sudanese giants Al Hilal for their third round of matchday action in the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Both come into the game with an equal amount of strength; one win and a draw mean the encounter at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium will prove who is who in the group.

Sundowns defeated Saint-Eloi Lupopo in their opening game before a 0-0 draw against Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger in Algeria. Al Hilal beat Alger before they were held to a draw by the DR Congo outfit.

Although they are playing away from home, Al Hilal have shown resilience both in the Rwandan Premier League and in the Champions League. That means they will not be intimidated so much by the vibrancy expected in Pretoria, especially at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Hilal, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.          
  • Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Hilal
    Date:January 23, 2026
    Kick-off:20h00 SA Time
    Venue:Loftus Versfeld Stadium
  • How to watch Sundowns vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's Channel 209
     
     
  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns

    Sundowns team news & squads

    Against Orbit College, Sundowns' head coach Miguel Cardoso rested his key players, probably with an eye on the game against Al Hilal.

    Under pressure, the former Esperance tactician is expected to unleash his strongest line-up because he knows what is at stake.

    What Sundowns fans wait to see is whether new signing Brayan Leon, who scored against Orbit College on his debut, will get a place in the starting team.

    Sundowns' possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Kekana, Cupido, Mokoena, Allende, Santos, Rayners, Matthews, Leon

  • Al Hilal team news & squads

    Inspired by their in-form forward Jean Claude Girumugisha, Al Hilal will hope to take on Sundowns toe-to-toe and punch for punch.

    Al Hilal possible XI: Ouedraogo, Ebuela, Ahmed, Karashom, Luzolo, Omer, Khidir, Kane, Coulibaly, Adetunji, Girumugisha.

  • Miguel Cardoso and Nuno Santos, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    The two continental rivals have met six times, and Sundowns are the dominant side in this fixture. The South Africans have won four of the six games, with two matches ending in draws.

    Going by previous stats, it suggests that the away side has a mountain to climb in Pretoria. But Al Hilal can exploit Sundowns' inconsistency and register their first victory against the Tshwane giants.

    Playing in the Rwanda Premier League due to the political instability in Sudan, Al Hilal have been in phenomenal form as they enjoy an eight-match winning streak.

    Now their winning run will face a team considered a continental giant; Sundowns have been CAF Champions League perennial competitors and are expected to give their rivals a run for their money.

    Sundowns are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions.

    DateMatchCompetition
    February 13, 2021Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Al HilalCAF Champions League
    February 4, 2021Al Hilal 0-0 Mamelodi SundownsCAF Champions League
    March 19, 2022Al Hilal 2-4 Mamelodi SundownsCAF Champions League
    February 11, 2023Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Al HilalCAF Champions League
    March 18, 2023Al Hilal 1-1 Mamelodi SundownsCAF Champions League

