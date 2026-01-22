+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Brayan Leon, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns
Khothatso Leballo

Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Al Hilal Omdurman as CAF Champions League action returns: Will Miguel Cardoso bring back Khuliso Mudau and hand Brayan Leon debut start in Africa?

The Brazilians are back to continue with their bid to be crowned African champions for the first time since 2016 and they welcome their Sudanese opponents to Loftus Versfeld on Friday. Important for Masandawana is maintaining their Group C lead as they host a team they are tied on four points with, as goal difference separates the two sides.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso fielded what looked like a second-string line-up against Orbit College in a Premier Soccer League match on Monday.

GOAL takes a look at how the Portuguese coach could line up his men in a CAF Champions League match against Al Hilal Omdurman on Friday.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  • Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    After conceding in all Bafana Bafana matches at AFCON, Williams came back to keep a clean sheet against Orbit and would like to continue with that on Friday.

    • Advertisement
  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    After being rested against Orbit, Mudau is expected to be back after a week where social media was burning with debate about who is better him and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi.

  • Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    Another player who missed Monday's game and is expected back to provide the much-needed continental football experience.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Grant Kekana of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana

    The former SuperSport United defender marshalled the backline well the last time out and help the Brazilians not to concede.

  • Keanu Cupido, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Keanu Cupido

    Cardoso is likely to bring back his familiar central defence partnership of Kekana and Cupido.

  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    Mokoena was suspended against Orbit and is back for a stage he usually thrives on.

  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende

    Allende can be influential in the middle of the park, especially with Mokoena by his side. 

  • Nuno Santos, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Nuno Santos

    The Portuguese midfielder has already proven that he is a transfer hit and has shown that he is the kind of player needed by Sundowns in the more demanding Champions League.

  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Iqraam Rayners

    Rayners was absent on Monday but Cardoso could unleash him against the Sudanese giants.

  • Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Tashreeq Matthews

    The speedy winger can be a handful for Sundowns' visitors on his day and is one of the players most trusted by the coach.

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Brayan Leon

    The Colombian has been registered for the Champions League, a competition he would be debuting in and he showed signs that he can thrive after scoring on his maiden appearance for Sundowns against Orbit.

CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Al Hilal Omdurman crest
Al Hilal Omdurman
ALH
Premier Soccer League
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
0