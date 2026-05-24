Mamelodi Sundowns veteran drops massive retirement hint ahead of CAF Champions League final: 'Ask me after lifting the trophy'
- Backpage
The final dance for a Sundowns icon?
Denis Onyango, who recently celebrated his 41st birthday, is standing on the precipice of history once again.
As Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to face AS FAR in the second leg of the CAF Champions League final at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah, the veteran goalkeeper has admitted that his time in the professional game may be drawing to a close.
Despite his age, Onyango remains a vital presence in the Masandawana locker room, serving as the bridge between the past and the present.
Alongside club captain Themba Zwane, Onyango is one of only two surviving members from the legendary 2016 squad that secured the club’s first continental crown.
Now, with a slender 1-0 lead to protect from the first leg at Loftus Versfeld, the Ugandan international is focused on securing a second star for the Chloorkop-based outfit before making a definitive decision on hanging up his gloves.
- Backpage
Waiting for the trophy to talk
The speculation regarding Onyango's future has reached fever pitch in South Africa, with many wondering if Sunday's high-stakes encounter will be his final act.
When pressed on whether he is ready to hang up his boots, the goalkeeper remained coy, choosing to focus on the immediate task at hand rather than his long-term plans.
The veteran hinted that the result of the final would play a significant role in his decision-making process.
“I don’t know. The legs are still saying come on. But we will see. After lifting this trophy….you will ask me on Sunday after lifting this trophy,” Onyango said as per FARPost.
His comments suggest that going out on a high, with the biggest prize in African club football in his hands, might be the perfect way to bring the curtain down on a career that has spanned over two decades.
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Legacy and the Moroccan challenge
Winning in North Africa is never an easy feat, but Onyango believes that doing so would add a special layer to his already glittering legacy.
With Morocco becoming a hub for African football excellence, hosting various AFCON tournaments, the veteran is eager to leave a mark on Moroccan soil.
He noted the significance of this specific generation of Masandawana players achieving success on the continent's grandest stage.
“It will be incredible. Amazing because it’s a new trophy, but also a different generation of players. And of course, winning it in Morocco will be incredible because a lot of things have been happening in this country, the AFCON, the Under-17 [hosting the 2025 AFCON and 2026 U-17 AFCON].
So, for us to lift it and go back with it to South Africa will be massive for the team,” the goalkeeper added, highlighting the prestige associated with the venue.
- BackpagePix
Chasing records and mentoring stars
While Ronwen Williams has established himself as the undisputed number one for both club and country, Onyango’s contribution this season cannot be overlooked.
In his four appearances, he has proven his class with two clean sheets, showing that he still possesses the reflexes that made him a feared opponent across Africa.
With over 280 matches for Sundowns and more than 130 clean sheets, his place in the pantheon of PSL greats is already secure.
Should he decide to push on for another season, Onyango would find himself chasing the record of Andre Arendse, who remains the oldest player to feature in the PSL at nearly 46 years of age.
However, for now, the primary objective is not records, but the silver trophy waiting in Rabat. Whether he continues or exits the stage on Sunday, Onyango’s status as a 12-time league champion ensures his story is one of the greatest ever told in South African football.