Mamelodi Sundowns veteran drops massive retirement hint ahead of CAF Champions League final: 'Ask me after lifting the trophy'

Denis Onyango, who recently celebrated his 41st birthday, is standing on the precipice of history once again.

As Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to face AS FAR in the second leg of the CAF Champions League final at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah, the veteran goalkeeper has admitted that his time in the professional game may be drawing to a close.

Despite his age, Onyango remains a vital presence in the Masandawana locker room, serving as the bridge between the past and the present.

Alongside club captain Themba Zwane, Onyango is one of only two surviving members from the legendary 2016 squad that secured the club’s first continental crown.

Now, with a slender 1-0 lead to protect from the first leg at Loftus Versfeld, the Ugandan international is focused on securing a second star for the Chloorkop-based outfit before making a definitive decision on hanging up his gloves.