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Mamelodi Sundowns versus Paris Saint Germain 'will be great to watch' says former Kaizer Chiefs coach
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Global brand
Mamelodi Sundowns have long been the dominant force in South African football, but their recent exploits have signaled a shift toward international recognition.
The Chloorkop-based outfit recently secured the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup with a spirited 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabian heavyweights Al Hilal at Loftus Versfeld.
This victory has not only added another trophy to their cabinet but has also validated the club's long-term strategy of investing in high-quality talent and infrastructure to compete with the best teams on and beyond the African continent.
Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson believes this success is the culmination of years of hard work and vision from the Sundowns leadership.
Speaking on the club's current trajectory, Johnson noted that the Brazilians have successfully transitioned from being local giants to a recognized international entity.
"Sundowns have been preparing for this for a long time; over the years they've been chasing the Champions League, and they've won it twice," Johnson told KickOff.
"They are now competing on the global stage, vying for cups like the Intercontinental Cup and the Club World Cup.
"They are a global brand now,"
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Heroes
The recent triumph over Al Hilal highlighted the tactical flexibility and individual quality present in the current Sundowns squad.
Portuguese playmaker Nuno Santos emerged as the decisive figure in the final, netting two goals to secure the victory and earn the Man of the Match award.
"Al Hilal is not a walkover team, hey; they are a very good team, but when you look at Sundowns, you have to give credit to the whole team," he said.
"They are all heroes. The weather at Loftus Versfeld couldn't be a problem for Al Ahli because they play in hot conditions all the time.
"Sometimes Sundowns are going to play in ice-cold places; they need to be prepared for that because they are now a global team," he added.
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Football is round
One of the most significant changes at Sundowns in recent years has been the refinement of their recruitment and scouting processes. By identifying players like Santos who can make an immediate impact in high-pressure matches, the club has closed the gap between themselves and the world's elite.
Johnson credited this improved scouting for the club's ability to compete with teams boasting much larger budgets.
As Sundowns advance to the Challenger Cup, they stand on the precipice of a historic meeting with the reigning European champions, a prospect that has excited football fans across South Africa.
The path to the final requires Sundowns to overcome the winner of the Derby of the Americas, but the ultimate goal remains a clash against Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain.
Johnson is confident that the Brazilians can hold their own against the French champions, citing the unpredictable nature of the sport.
"The scouting at Sundowns has become better than it was in previous years. A game between Sundowns and Paris Saint-Germain will be great to watch since PSG are the number one team in the world at the moment.
"Well, football is round, and because of that, anything can happen. Sundowns have what it takes to go all the way," Johnson concluded.
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It is a symbol
The potential match-up against PSG represents more than just a game; it is a symbol of how far South African club football has progressed.
For Sundowns, reaching the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup would be the crowning achievement of a project that began decades ago.
As the Brazilians prepare for their upcoming fixtures in the Challenger Cup, the focus remains on maintaining the high standards that have brought them this far.
The integration of international stars with local talent has created a balanced side capable of playing different styles of football. Whether they are defending a lead or chasing a game, Sundowns have shown they possess the maturity required for the world stage.
Fans and pundits alike will be watching closely to see if they can indeed secure a date with PSG and prove Johnson's assertions correct by lifting the prestigious trophy.
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