Mamelodi Sundowns versus Paris Saint Germain 'will be great to watch' says former Kaizer Chiefs coach

Mamelodi Sundowns have long been the dominant force in South African football, but their recent exploits have signaled a shift toward international recognition.

The Chloorkop-based outfit recently secured the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup with a spirited 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabian heavyweights Al Hilal at Loftus Versfeld.

This victory has not only added another trophy to their cabinet but has also validated the club's long-term strategy of investing in high-quality talent and infrastructure to compete with the best teams on and beyond the African continent.

Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson believes this success is the culmination of years of hard work and vision from the Sundowns leadership.

Speaking on the club's current trajectory, Johnson noted that the Brazilians have successfully transitioned from being local giants to a recognized international entity.

"Sundowns have been preparing for this for a long time; over the years they've been chasing the Champions League, and they've won it twice," Johnson told KickOff.

"They are now competing on the global stage, vying for cups like the Intercontinental Cup and the Club World Cup.

"They are a global brand now,"



