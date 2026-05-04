Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena sends message to title-chasing Orlando Pirates: 'We can't be shy about that...'

Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena has acknowledged the threat posed by Orlando Pirates, but he remains confident that his side possesses the championship DNA required to stay at the top.

The Buccaneers have emerged as the primary challengers again this season, putting together a string of impressive results that have caught the eye of the entire league.

Despite the pressure mounting from Soweto, the Chloorkop-based giants are staying calm.

Mokoena suggested that while other teams might start the season strongly, maintaining that level of performance over the course of an entire campaign is a different challenge altogether.

The tactical battle between the two giants is already shaping up to be the defining narrative of the South African football season.







