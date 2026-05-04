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Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena sends message to title-chasing Orlando Pirates: 'We can't be shy about that...'
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The battle for Premiership supremacy
Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena has acknowledged the threat posed by Orlando Pirates, but he remains confident that his side possesses the championship DNA required to stay at the top.
The Buccaneers have emerged as the primary challengers again this season, putting together a string of impressive results that have caught the eye of the entire league.
Despite the pressure mounting from Soweto, the Chloorkop-based giants are staying calm.
Mokoena suggested that while other teams might start the season strongly, maintaining that level of performance over the course of an entire campaign is a different challenge altogether.
The tactical battle between the two giants is already shaping up to be the defining narrative of the South African football season.
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Challenging the Buccaneers' momentum
Orlando Pirates have been flying high under Abdeslam Ouaddou, with many pundits suggesting this could finally be the year the trophy returns to Soweto.
However, Sundowns are no strangers to being hunted, and the ex-SuperSport United midfielder's latest comments serve as a reminder that the defending champions are watching every move their rivals make.
The Sundowns coach highlighted that the experience within his squad is a crucial factor that cannot be overlooked.
As the schedule becomes more congested with CAF Champions League fixtures and domestic league commitments, the depth and resilience of the Masandawana squad will be put to the ultimate test against a hungry Pirates outfit that is desperate for league glory.
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Maintaining the winning standard at Chloorkop
For Mamelodi Sundowns, the goal remains consistency and ultimately perfection in the final few games of the season.
The message to Pirates is clear: if you want the title, you have to be prepared to snatch it from a team that has forgotten how to lose.
For now, Sundowns are happy to let their football do the talking.
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What's next for Mamelodi Sundowns?
Downs' next assignment in the title race is the blockbuster clash against Kaizer Chiefs, who are pushing to finish third on the log to qualify for the CAF Confederations Cup.
Miguel Cardoso's charges are currently sitting at the summit of the log standings with 64 points.
They are five points ahead of second-placed Sea Robbers, who accumulated 59 points but have a game in hand.
The 2023 African Football League champions will hope to collect maximum points in the remaining three matches against Amakhosi, Siwelele FC, and TS Galaxy to clinch the league for the ninth successive time.
Moreover, Sundowns are in the final of the CAF Champions League, where they'll face AS FAR of Morocco over two legs with a hope of lifting the continental showpiece for the first time since 2016 and finally securing that second star that has obsessed the club for the last decade..