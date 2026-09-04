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Siyanda Ndlovu Mamelodi Sundowns Siphesihle Ndlovu Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Mamelodi Sundowns star Siyanda Ndlovu breaks silence on ditching Orlando Pirates move: 'I was getting messages insulting me'

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Downs' new attacker has opened up about the intense social media backlash he faced following his high-profile move to Chloorkop. The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a switch to Orlando Pirates before Masandawana hijacked the deal, sparking a wave of online hostility.

  • Siyanda Ndlovu Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Backlash after Pirates snub

    The transfer market in South African football is rarely without drama, and Siyanda Ndlovu’s move to Mamelodi Sundowns was no exception.

    Having initially travelled to Gauteng with the expectation of signing for Orlando Pirates, the narrative took a sudden turn when the Brazilians stepped in to secure his signature.

    Ndlovu, who has quickly become a key figure for the reigning Betway Premiership champions, revealed that his private messages were flooded with negativity.

    Speaking about the incident, the talented attacker detailed the scale of the abuse he encountered.

    “There’s nothing wrong between me and Pirates,” Ndlovu explained, as quoted by iDiski Times.

    “But the way they spoke to me on social media. I was getting messages on my Instagram, insulting me.

    “But then I’m strong, and I’m focusing on what I’m doing, where I am. What happened cannot be changed anymore.”


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  • Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Ndlovu shifts focus

    For a young player making his way in the professional game, such a concentrated volume of online vitriol could easily prove distracting or even demoralising.

    However, Ndlovu has demonstrated a level of maturity that belies his 23 years, insisting that the comments from disgruntled fans have not deterred him from his mission at Chloorkop.

    The Mamelodi Sundowns man emphasized that his focus remains entirely on his development and his contributions to Miguel Cardoso’s squad.

    By addressing the insults directly, he has sought to draw a line under the saga, making it clear that the past is the past.


  • Abuyela Maxwele Golden Arrows Tebogo Mokoena Grant Kekana Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Dream start at Sundowns

    Despite the off-field distractions, Ndlovu has let his football do the talking since arriving at the club.

    He has hit the ground running, producing several eye-catching performances that have justified why the Sundowns hierarchy were so keen to lure him away from their rivals.

    His integration into the starting XI has been seamless, and the technical team appears to have great faith in his potential to become a cornerstone of the attack.

    While the circumstances of his arrival may have been controversial in the eyes of the public, the results on the pitch suggest that the move was the right step for his professional growth.


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  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Looking ahead to the season

    As Sundowns continue their quest for domestic and continental dominance, Ndlovu will be expected to maintain his high levels of consistency.

    The Betway Premiership is more competitive than ever, and the added pressure of the CAF Champions League means that the squad depth provided by players like Ndlovu is essential.

    His resilience in overcoming the initial wave of social media abuse suggests he has the psychological profile required to survive at the very top of African football.

    The saga serves as a modern reminder of the volatility of football transfers in the social media age, where fans feel closer than ever to the players.

    By refusing to let the insults affect his output, Ndlovu has sent a clear message to his detractors.

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