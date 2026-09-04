Mamelodi Sundowns star Siyanda Ndlovu breaks silence on ditching Orlando Pirates move: 'I was getting messages insulting me'

The transfer market in South African football is rarely without drama, and Siyanda Ndlovu’s move to Mamelodi Sundowns was no exception.

Having initially travelled to Gauteng with the expectation of signing for Orlando Pirates, the narrative took a sudden turn when the Brazilians stepped in to secure his signature.

Ndlovu, who has quickly become a key figure for the reigning Betway Premiership champions, revealed that his private messages were flooded with negativity.

Speaking about the incident, the talented attacker detailed the scale of the abuse he encountered.

“There’s nothing wrong between me and Pirates,” Ndlovu explained, as quoted by iDiski Times.

“But the way they spoke to me on social media. I was getting messages on my Instagram, insulting me.

“But then I’m strong, and I’m focusing on what I’m doing, where I am. What happened cannot be changed anymore.”



